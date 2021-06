(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam is encouraging eligible residents to get vaccinated. Hospital officials say their medical staff and clinicians came together during the pandemic to ask the community to mask up to protect loved ones, now they are presenting a unified voice urging everyone to receive the vaccine. They say the vaccines have proven to be safe, effective and are our only proven path to achieving herd immunity. Dodge County continues to have the lowest rate among neighboring counties of people who are fully vaccinated. Hospital officials say after first witnessing a high level of enthusiasm locally for the vaccine, they recognize a significant reduction in demand. They add that in the last month demand no longer outpaced supply in Wisconsin. Low overall vaccination rates could also mean delays to anticipated returns of community favorite activities such as concerts and sporting events. Health care providers at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam ask anyone who has not yet received the vaccine, but is open to doing so, and has concerns about safety or and side effects to reach out. To schedule an appointment with Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam to receive a vaccine shot call 855-908-5029 and leave a message or visit www.bdch.com/covid-vaccine and filling out the survey. To see all available vaccination locations in your area, visit www.vaccines.gov. A COVID-19 Vaccination frequently asked questions page can be found at www.marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccineFAQ.