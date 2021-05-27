Theatre Orangeville and the Town are – calling all artists!

Now that summer is just around the corner, are you and/or your teenager looking for an interesting volunteer opportunity? Do you like interacting with people from all over our state and nation? How about people from interesting places all over the world like The Isle of Wright, Austria, Japan, Sweden, and Brazil? The Clermont Historic Village could be just what you need. Volunteers at the Village have had the opportunity to meet so many fascinating people while learning about the history of their community and sharing that information with people of all ages. Some of them even love dressing up in period-correct costumes!