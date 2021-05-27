Cancel
Theatre Orangeville and the Town are – calling all artists!

citizen.on.ca
 8 days ago

A tremendously exciting project is looking for an artist from the Dufferin/Caledon area to produce just the right design for a mural in the centre of town at 114 Broadway. The design theme for this masterpiece-to-be is the main stage of Theatre Orangeville. The object of the exercise is its attraction as an interactive focal point, a place to pose for photographs, a feature of the town to enhance its beauty and tell a story at the same time.

citizen.on.ca
cheektowagabee.com

Theatre

Sat. 5 Agents of Change — A community collaboration between Torn Space Theater, Just Buffalo Literary Center and Lafayette International High School. Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Light/Station, 608 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo. Free admission, reservations required, www.tornspacetheater.com/ now-Aug. 8 God’s Favorite — Presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s, the comedy by Neil Simon is […]
Grants Pass, ORgrantspassoregon.gov

Call For Duck Lot Artists Extended to July 6

GRANTS PASS – The City of Grants Pass Committee on Public Art is seeking proposals from artists to add public art to the city’s Duck Parking Lot. The Duck Lot located at the corner of Seventh and G Streets will become the next city-owned wildlife themed lot to receive a new art installation slated for fiscal year 2021-22. Proposed art installations should reflect the duck theme of the lot. Art should be proposed for placement on an appropriate base that meets city codes and engineering requirements. There are multiple locations at the lot that are suitable for an art installation.
Designbattlecreekmi.gov

Call to artists for downtown origami sculpture exhibit

In an effort to increase community access to art and enrichment, and beautify our downtown, the city’s Small Business Development team is calling for artists to participate in a origami sculpture exhibit. The SBD team seeks sculptures for an outdoor exhibit that will appear in various locations in downtown Battle...
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Library Calls For Artists

The Verona Public Library would like to display your artwork. Local artists are invited to submit their work for consideration to be exhibited through the summer. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Tails and Tales,” and the Library would like to see art that’s inspired by animals (tails) or great stories (tales). Surprise us with your creativity! The subject of your work should be family friendly. All ages are welcome.
Topeka, KSWIBW

NOTO calls on artists to join project to paint community bollards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO is looking for painters interested in its June 19 paint project. The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District says it is looking for Topekans that like to paint, beautify the community, have fun and are competitive to paint bollards. It said on June 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the grass parking lot across from the Habitat for Humanity Restore, members of the community will paint 25 bollards in quirky and fun designs to allow Topekans to vote for their favorite.
Advocacysouthfront.org

SouthFront Is Calling For Volunteer Voiceover Artists

SouthFront: Analysis&Intelligence unites volunteers and specialists from all over the world and you can be the next to join our ranks. We are looking for English language voiceover artists of any age, gender or nationality. If you have a wide experience or you wish to improve your skills join our team.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Dana's 'Our Town' asks artists for interpretation of home

Ask for an interpretation of an artist's hometown in Montana, and you might get a scene of a historic building. It might be under demolition, it might be going up. Or you might get a scene of a trailer on the edge of town, or an ice-cream shop on Higgins Avenue.
Performing Artsmonroecopost.com

Geva Theatre Center announces Curtain Call 2021

Geva Theatre Center’s annual Curtain Call gala will be virtual this year at 6 p.m. June 11 to raise funds for the nonprofit art organization’s education and engagement programs. The event will be accompanied by an online auction, raffle and wine pull. The auction includes vacation stays in Puerto Vallarta,...
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Last Call with Stephanie Benenson, immersive installation artist

POW! WOW! Worcester’s first event of the summer will kick off on Friday, June 4 at 8:15 p.m. outside the Kids Club in Great Brook Valley. Artist Stephanie Benenson of Harbor Voices Public Art spent the 2020-2021 school year working alongside Burncoat Middle School students on this artwork, titled “Not Alone.”
Clermont, FLsltablet.com

Calling All Volunteers To The Historic Village

Now that summer is just around the corner, are you and/or your teenager looking for an interesting volunteer opportunity? Do you like interacting with people from all over our state and nation? How about people from interesting places all over the world like The Isle of Wright, Austria, Japan, Sweden, and Brazil? The Clermont Historic Village could be just what you need. Volunteers at the Village have had the opportunity to meet so many fascinating people while learning about the history of their community and sharing that information with people of all ages. Some of them even love dressing up in period-correct costumes!
Visual ArtLockport Union-Sun

Calling all g(art)en artists

The Kenan Center is seeking proposals from artists for temporary installations to be on display throughout the Kenan Center gardens for the organization's second annual g(art)en event. “g(art)en is just one of the fun and safe ways to engage with art during our American Craftsmen 50th Anniversary weekend on July...
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Call for artists aimed at mural at Firehouse bar

EAU CLAIRE -- Pablo Group is accepting proposals from experienced local artists to research, design, and paint an engaging, unique, and vibrant mural on an exterior brick wall of the Firehouse bar in downtown Eau Claire this summer. The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, with completion...
Entertainmentmusicinafrica.net

Call for applications: Joburg Theatre producer

Joburg City Theatres (JCT) in South Africa is calling on experienced individuals to submit applications for a producer vacancy at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. The producer will be responsible for producing all aspects of the theatre’s in-house productions, and negotiate contracts with potential visiting companies and co-producers in consultation with the chief operations officer and artistic director. The successful candidate will be responsible for day-to-day producing requirements of the productions while in performance and will be the main point of liaison for internal and external stakeholders.
Garland, TXartgroupsdfw.com

Garland Art Walk Call for Artists

The City of Garland’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department is partnering with GISD on their upcoming Big Art Day, a one day event celebrating the arts in our schools, but also in our greater community. To help us kick off the soon to be approved Cultural Arts Master Plan, we plan to host an Art Walk in conjunction with Big Art Day this year. To curate an artistic vibe for the event, we encourage all artisans and performers to join us in this cultural arts celebration, and we would love to have you participate.
Relationship Advicepilot.com

Mulberry Creek Farm Call for Artists and Artisans Two Events

Mulberry Creek Farm, in Catawba, is seeking artists/artisans and food trucks for their two fall events, the Autumn Artisan Market, Oct. 23-24, and the Holiday Mistletoe Market on Nov. 6-7. Both are juried events and will have a limited number of vendors in each category. The events are outdoor events....
West Hartford, CTcountytimes.com

Ballet Theatre Company at Topsmead overcomes all obstacles

WEST HARTFORD – If it seems to be a daunting effort for a ballet dancer to support their full body weight on the tips of fully extended feet within pointe shoes, imagine a group of 20 ballet dancers performing on a makeshift stage at Topsmead State Forest on a windy, 44 degrees day, twice in a row.
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

Toomey & Co. Auctioneers to hold 'Fine Art + Furniture & Decorative Arts' on June 9

(ARTFIXdaily.com) On Wednesday, June 9, Toomey & Co. Auctioneers will offer close to 400 lots in Fine Art + Furniture & Decorative Arts. With material drawn from distinguished artists and makers who worked primarily during the early 20th century, the auction includes paintings, prints, sculpture, furniture, lighting, metalwork, silver, jewelry, and textiles. Logistical details and bidding instructions are provided below the sale highlights.