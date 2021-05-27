Theatre Orangeville and the Town are – calling all artists!
A tremendously exciting project is looking for an artist from the Dufferin/Caledon area to produce just the right design for a mural in the centre of town at 114 Broadway. The design theme for this masterpiece-to-be is the main stage of Theatre Orangeville. The object of the exercise is its attraction as an interactive focal point, a place to pose for photographs, a feature of the town to enhance its beauty and tell a story at the same time.citizen.on.ca