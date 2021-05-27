Amaranth family flooded with community support

The community has rallied together, raising over $4,000 through GoFundMe for a local family facing extraordinary medical challenges. Larissa Jago of Amaranth and her three-year-old son, Hayden have been at Sick Kids for the past six months, where he’s spent most of his life, undergoing 14 surgeries and is currently receiving hemodialysis six days a week as he has no kidneys. Hayden also gets seizures due to a stroke he suffered at one month old.