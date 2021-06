Having just cheated death (or, more accurately, had it cheated for him), Luke Fox (played by Camrus Johnson) is on track to suit up as Batwing— and TVLine has a first look. Batwing will step up as Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) “crime-fighting counterpart” as they work to clean up a]mess in the CW series’ Season 2 finale (airing Sunday, June 27). But before Luke can fully embrace the awesome and powerful nature of his supersuit, “he must first overcome his own personal demons,” says the official description.