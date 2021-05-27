Rain Garden Maintenance – Virtual Workshop
Join us to learn the best maintenance strategies to ensure your rain garden retains its function and beauty over time. This free workshop includes two components—a video, which will be emailed to you in advance, and a virtual meeting with local experts and staff from your city and watershed district. Whether you’ve installed a raingarden with help from a grant or city rebate, or if it was a permit requirement, we can help you understand what to do to keep your raingarden healthy and working properly.www.eplocalnews.org