Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Rain Garden Maintenance – Virtual Workshop

By Virtual Event
eplocalnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us to learn the best maintenance strategies to ensure your rain garden retains its function and beauty over time. This free workshop includes two components—a video, which will be emailed to you in advance, and a virtual meeting with local experts and staff from your city and watershed district. Whether you’ve installed a raingarden with help from a grant or city rebate, or if it was a permit requirement, we can help you understand what to do to keep your raingarden healthy and working properly.

www.eplocalnews.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Garden Maintenance#Raingarden#Strategies#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Towson, MDbaltimoremagazine.com

Everything You Need to Know About Building a Rain Garden

Locals let the depressed landscape areas soak up the storm. When it rains, it pours. At least that’s the case when it comes to Tony Lehman’s front yard in Idlewylde, a neighborhood just south of Towson. A video taken by the University of Maryland psychiatrist several years back shows what...
Home & Gardenatoallinks.com

The Decisive Guide For Home Maintenance

Home support is something you can never pull off, particularly when you are the property holder. By home upkeep, we mean increasing the property value regardless of if we need to sell in a couple of years or need to remain in it until the end of time. See more about LDA City.
Gardeningopelika-al.gov

Rain Garden Installation at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve

On Friday, the Friends of the Wood Duck Nature Preserve and the Alabama Watershed Stewards program installed a Rain Garden near the pavilion at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve. Rain gardens are shallow depressions in the landscape, planted with native plants that are designed to help capture stormwater runoff from parking lots and rooftops to better slow down stormwater and filter out pollutants. The rain garden at WDNP will help address storm water coming from the parking lot and pavilion roof top.
Home & Gardenthefallonpost.org

Home and Garden Show – Enjoyment, Rain and Shine

Attendees at the Home and Garden Show on Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16, weren't deterred by the rain, or lightning, or wind - instead they enjoyed themselves, shopping, munching, and playing Chicken Poo Bingo. The show was sponsored by Soroptimist International (SI) of Fallon, an organization working to improve the lives of women and girls in the community.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Garden of Week contest goes virtual

NOTL's Communities in Bloom committee is going virtual with its popular Garden of the Week contest. Niagara-on-the-Lake residents can now submit their gardens for consideration on the town’s Join the Conversation page in 10 categories: Container gardens, vegetable/kitchen/herb gardens, water feature gardens, hydrangeas, children’s gardens, hanging baskets, bee and butterfly gardens, specialized plants in Niagara, climbing vines and rose gardens.
Environmentkaxe.org

Vandyke Elementary Students Help the Environment by Planting Rain Gardens

On the Tuesday Morning Show Heidi and John are joined by Sue Hoeft, principal of the Vandyke Elementary School in Coleraine, to talk about the two new rain gardens that were being planted by the students that day. The gardens will be planted on school and city grounds and be part of a larger city project to prevent phosphorus and sediment from entering nearby Trout Lake. With Sue are Bill Westerberg, engineer and designer of the gardens, Austin Steere from the Itasca County SWCD and community volunteers Cavour Johnson and Mike Andrews. They talk about how the project got its start, how rain gardens work for the environment and how the planting will take place. Listen here to find out more about the project. To volunteer for this or other projects contact Vandyke Elementary.
Home & Gardencaandesign.com

Maintenance to Expect as a Homeowner

Maintenance to Expect as a Homeowner: 4 Areas to Not Ignore. If you’ve previously been a renter before, then owning a home is probably a whole new world for you. In a rented property, any issues resulted in the landlord being called and letting someone into the property to perform repairs, but now it all falls on you. And if you don’t take care of the maintenance, it will end up costing you more in repairs and replacements in the long run. So, home maintenance cannot be ignored. In this article: maintenance to expect as a homeowner you will find four areas to focus on to keep on top of things.
Home & GardenUniversity of Florida

Free virtual series to share home maintenance tips

“Living Well Wednesdays” is a free quarterly UF/IFAS Extension program from Northwest Florida family and consumer sciences experts. Each quarter explores a different topic. The next topic covered will be indoor and outdoor home maintenance. The three-part series will be presented virtually on June 9, 16 and 23 at 12:30...
Gardeningwaheagle.com

WSU Master Gardener On-line Workshop: Building an Arbor

Looking for something to dress up the landscape in your yard? On June 1 at noon, WSU Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will explain how to construct an arbor and tips to consider during construction. While requiring a minimum of materials, an arbor will add great eye catching appeal to your yard.
Animalssanbenito.com

Beekeeping Mid-year Maintenance

Join our two-part seminar and find out everything you need to know about helping your hives thrive and grow! This course is designed with mid-year maintenance in mind to help beekeepers keep their hives healthy. Learn about the nutritional requirements and how to monitor/maintain the growing hive. Get more information at our website https://www.gilroybeekeepers.com/beekeeping-mid-year-maintenance-june-2021/
Home & Gardenarchitizer.com

70 Rainey Sky Garden // Design Workshop

In 2019, Austin was named our nation’s fastest growing large city. With 150 new residents moving to the city every day, 70 Rainey sought to celebrate what it means to responsibly live today in the Texas Hill Country by reinvesting in downtown Austin and elevating the experience of multi-family development.
Gardeningjamestowngazette.com

Audubon Home Gardening Virtual Series, Tuesday, June 8: Harvesting

Tuesday, June 8, 7–8 p.m. is your last opportunity to participate in the Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) Successful Home Garden virtual series. Closing the six-part series, Executive Director Leigh Rovegno will discuss Harvesting Your Garden’s Bounty. The lesson will include the best methods for harvesting from your home garden,...
Little Rock, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Master Gardeners virtual auction offers gardening supplies and more

LITTLE ROCK — You don’t need a green thumb to attend the Arkansas Master Gardeners auction this year. It’s online, open to all, and free to attend. The online auction will be open June 4-11 with more than 200 items available at https://county76auction.uada.edu. Gardeners of all abilities will find plenty...
Cowlitz County, WAthereflector.com

Mark your calendar: virtual gardening sessions in June

Washington State University Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will explain how to construct an arbor and give tips to consider during construction at noon on Tuesday, June 1. The free 45-minute presentation will be followed with a question and answer session. Participants do not need to register for the event, but online participation requires either a free or paid Zoom account. Join by video at bit.ly/3wicHcV or by phone by calling (669) 900-9128. The meeting ID is 7756056320 and the password is 12345.
Harrisburg, PAtheburgnews.com

Free workshops will show residents how to create their own backyard urban garden

Harrisburg residents are encouraged to “get dirty” in a series of workshops aimed at teaching people to garden. Local nonprofit Ngozi’s Let’s Get Dirty! Urban Agriculture Center will host free classes on composting, recycling and sustainable living, as well as affordably creating a garden. Certified permaculture designer and Ngozi’s co-founder...