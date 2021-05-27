Rain Garden Maintenance – Virtual Workshop

On the Tuesday Morning Show Heidi and John are joined by Sue Hoeft, principal of the Vandyke Elementary School in Coleraine, to talk about the two new rain gardens that were being planted by the students that day. The gardens will be planted on school and city grounds and be part of a larger city project to prevent phosphorus and sediment from entering nearby Trout Lake. With Sue are Bill Westerberg, engineer and designer of the gardens, Austin Steere from the Itasca County SWCD and community volunteers Cavour Johnson and Mike Andrews. They talk about how the project got its start, how rain gardens work for the environment and how the planting will take place. Listen here to find out more about the project. To volunteer for this or other projects contact Vandyke Elementary.