Free Speech, Civil Rights and the Moral Imperative of Persuasion

The guarantee of freedom of expression in the First Amendment to United States Constitution has never abridged a publisher’s right to determine what content he prints in his newspaper. Just as surely, it protects the public’s right to demonstrate in opposition to the views expressed by influential people in both the public and private spheres. Yet the fear that free speech is currently under assault in the west extends beyond concerns about its legal status to the question of whether the principle of freedom of expression is being honoured.