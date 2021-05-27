Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Police officer credited with saving young man's life

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA / May 27, 2021) -- A routine call to the Stillwater Police Department led to the lifesaving actions of Officer Tanner Galbiso on May 21. Galbiso, who has been on the Stillwater force since 2017, and Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson responded to a disturbance in west Stillwater and found a young man slumped against a house, sitting in a pool of blood from a large wound to his right arm. His skin was pale and he was fading in and out of consciousness.

