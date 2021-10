LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mini tent city outside the Veterans Affairs building on the Westside is serving as a transitional place for homeless veterans. The former service members have fallen on hard times and hope to one day be back in a home of their own. Tents inside and outside the VA along San Vicente Boulevard proudly hang the American flag, housing men and women who are proud to be veterans. “I wanted something different to get out of the streets when I was a kid in high school,” said veteran Warren Miller. Miller joined the army in 1973 and he still displays...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO