Township Considers Installing Communication Tower

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – On Thursday morning, an environmental group protested a proposed fracking project in Penn Township. Members of Protect Penn Trafford rallied outside of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection offices asking the department to deny permits for the site, citing potential health and environmental issues. “Since 2014, it went from two well pads to four well pads, to seven well pads, and now we have 12 well pads planned for our small community,” said one woman. The group claims more than 900 people live within a half-mile of the site and nearly 2,900 live within a mile. KDKA has reached out to APEX Energy, the company asking for the permits for the well, but has not received a response.

PENN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO