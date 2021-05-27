Cancel
Emily Blunt: My first kiss was horrible

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Blunt's first kiss was a "horror show". The 'A Quiet Place Part II' star first locked lips with someone at her 13th birthday party, and has now confessed the kiss - which occurred with a boy named Ashley Clark - wasn't the perfect movie moment she had hoped for.

Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Emily Blunt rejects Fantastic Four rumours

Emily Blunt has shot down speculation that she and her husband John Krasinski will star in the 'Fantastic Four' reboot and described the rumours as "fan-casting". Emily Blunt has dismissed rumours that she and her husband John Krasinski are going to star in the 'Fantastic Four' reboot. The couple had...
MoviesHello Magazine

Emily Blunt to star in new Western revenge thriller - details

Emily Blunt may be best known for her roles on the silver screen, but the actress will soon make her return to British television with a brand new revenge series - and we can't wait!. She'll star in The English, which promises to be a "high-octane epic Western" from BAFTA...
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Emily Blunt reveals why she had to pass on ‘Black Widow’

Emily Blunt was nearly cast as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in “Black Widow.”. The “A Quiet Place” actress said in a recent interview on “The Howard Stern Show” that she was initially in talks to play the role in 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” but that she was was contractually obligated to work on another movie at the time. The role went to Scarlett Johansson.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Emily Blunt leads cast for BBC western revenge series The English

Emily Blunt is set to star in BBC’s forthcoming western revenge series The English. The series is the latest from writer-director Hugo Blick, who previously wrote 2014’s Golden Globe-winning drama The Honourable Woman starring Maggie Gyllenhaal. Filming on The English is confirmed to have begun in Spain, with Blunt leading the cast alongside Chaske Spencer (previously The Twilight Saga and Cinemax’s original series Banshee).Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (Victoria) and Ciaran Hinds (The Woman in Black) are also attached to the project. The English is set in the “mythic mid-American landscape in the year of 1890”. Blunt stars as...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Emily Blunt to star in The English

Emily Blunt has joined the cast of Hugo Blick's 'The English' alongside Chaske Spencer. Emily Blunt is set to star in Hugo Blick's 'The English'. The 38-year-old actress will join Chaske Spencer for the BBC One and Amazon Studios western drama set in the mythic mid-American landscape in the year 1890.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Emily Blunt Talks A QUIET PLACE PART II, BLACK WIDOW, EDGE OF TOMORROW SEQUEL And FANTASTIC FOUR Rumors

If there is one film that will get people back in the theaters, it is without a doubt A QUIET PLACE II. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. The film opens in theaters May 28.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Might Not Happen Anymore, According To Emily Blunt

Back in 2014, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt teamed up with director Doug Liman for the time loop action flick Edge of Tomorrow (or Live Die Repeat, if you prefer), and while the final product didn’t make that much of a splash at the box office, it earned a lot of positive critical reception. That was enough to warrant a sequel being officially announced by spring 2016, but five years later, there’s still no sign of Edge of Tomorrow 2. At this point, Blunt is skeptical the sequel will still happen for one reason: money.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Freed from lockdown alongside A Quiet Place Part II, harried mom Emily Blunt wins all the wine

The last time Emily Blunt was on Jimmy Kimmel Live was some 14 months ago, just before, as she put it on Wednesday’s return to the show, “the world shut down.” Reminiscing with Kimmel, the A Quiet Place Part II star also noted that, in retrospect, doing a sketch on that episode called “A Quiet Plane,” where she’s trapped in a tiny fuselage set with 30 people wetly shushing everyone, might not have been the best idea. (Kimmel joked that the British Blunt represented the birth of the English covid variant. Which she probably was not.)
MoviesEW.com

Emily Blunt gives update on Edge of Tomorrow sequel: ‘I just don’t know what the future holds for it’

A sequel to the hit sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow has been talked about since the original was released in theaters in 2014. There have been updates over the years, including from director Doug Liman, but so far nothing has bore fruit. Emily Blunt, who costarred in the time-loop actioner with Tom Cruise, now says she doesn't know if a sequel could even happen now in light of... (*gesticulates to the world around us*).
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Emily Blunt Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Could Become a Trilogy

Emily Blunt has shared in a new interview that A Quite Place could possibly turn into a trilogy. Speaking to Collider, the actress confirmed that director and husband John Krasinski “has a whole arc of ideas that could work.” She continued, “I think he just wanted to see how people responded to [Part II] before he fully engaged his brain on a third one. But he has a couple of great ideas on it.” Blunt further reaffirmed that it was her idea to name the sequel Part II and that a trilogy franchise could be on the horizon. “Why not?” she responded to the question of A Quite Place being designed as a trilogy, adding, “I always said when we were approaching this one, I said you need to think of it not as a sequel but this is chapter two. This is just a continuation.”
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski explain why they're keeping their fame a secret from their kids

It must be weird to be born to famous parents. It must also be weird to be famous and have to figure out what role that plays in raising your children. Kids have no concept of fame when they're young—Mom and Dad are just Mom and Dad. At what point do they start to understand that Mom and Dad are household names for millions of people? When do they grasp the concept of fame and when does that reality of having famous parents impact them in their daily lives?
AccidentsVanity Fair

Emily Blunt Takes a Lie Detector Test

Emily Blunt takes Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. Does she prefer the British Office over the American version? Has her husband, John Krasinski, ever called her "Pam" by accident? Would she say the last name "Blunt" is better than "Krasinski?" Is she a part of her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci's, Tucci Gang?
MoviesThe Day

Why Emily Blunt and John Krasinski nearly blew off 'A Quiet Place' sequel

Just before COVID hit hard last year, Emily Blunt was poised to have a huge summer. The star of "A Quiet Place Part II" was in the middle of promotion for the sequel to the blockbuster original when the film's director, her husband, John Krasinski, announced the postponement of the movie's release. It was March 12, 2020, just before the entire country shut down.