Wakarusa, IN

Fred Myers

Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKARUSA — Fred Myers, 75, of Wakarusa, died at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor of complications from a stroke. Fred was born on Dec. 24, 1945, in Elkhart to Kenneth and Mary (Nettrour) Myers. He was a 1965 graduate of Concord High School and was a member of the 1964 and 1965 state champion gymnastics teams. He was the individual state champion in gymnastics for tumbling both his junior and senior year. He is a member of the Concord Athletic Hall of Fame for his exploits in both gymnastic and track. Fred went on to compete in gymnastics at Indiana State University where he received his undergraduate degree. He also holds a masters degree from Indiana University.

www.elkharttruth.com
