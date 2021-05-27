Cancel
Celebrities

Simon Cowell: My son brought out my soft side

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell says his son has brought out his softer side. The 61-year-old entertainment mogul has seven-year-old son Eric with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and has said he "cannot imagine" his life without his son, whom he hailed as "the most amazing thing that ever happened" to him. Simon spoke...

Kelly Clarkson
Simon Cowell
Lauren Silverman
#Seven Year Old Son#Daddy#Love#Bed#Home
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Simon Cowell Explains Difference Between New and Old Electric Bike

Simon Cowell insists he’s not living dangerously by getting back on an electric bicycle less than a year after shattering his spine while riding one … ’cause he’s toned down his horsepower. The “America’s Got Talent” judge and music exec broke down the differences for us after he was spotted...
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Simon Cowell sees positive in spinal injury

Simon Cowell thinks breaking his back was a "good thing". The 'America's Got Talent' judge suffered the injury last year after falling off an electric bike and he can see the positives in the situation as he was unable to travel, which he believes cut down on his risk of contracting coronavirus.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Bizarre Reason This In-House Chef Applicant Sued Simon Cowell

As a well-known TV personality, Simon Cowell has gotten himself into plenty of controversies in the past. Cowell is well-known for his outspoken demeanor and his brutal onscreen personality. But his fame has brought him everything he could dream of. According to the Financial Times, Cowell has a lavish lifestyle that is filled with all (or at least most of) the creature comforts. For example, he has a mansion of his own, staffed by a private chef, a housekeeping professional, personal assistants, and more.
TV & VideosVulture

Simon Cowell Pulls Out of X Factor Israel

Simon Cowell will no longer be a member of the judging panel on season four of X Factor Israel, which he had signed on to film this summer. A spokesperson for the show’s network Reshet told Variety today that “Cowell was canceling ‘for his own reasons.’” The network told Variety that “members of Cowell’s staff had reached out with ‘legitimate concerns’ over his participation in the show after the recent violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza,” but representatives for Cowell have not replied to requests for comment. In December of last year, Cowell signed on to appear on the series. In a statement at the time, Cowell said, “I can barely wait to see what the Israelis have to offer.” This would have been Cowell’s first time judging an international X Factor outside of the U.S. and U.K. versions.
TV & VideosExtra

Simon Cowell Talks Emotional Return to ‘AGT’

Simon Cowell is back for the new season of “America’s Got Talent” after his debilitating bike accident. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Simon, who talked about his emotional return to the show. Terri also caught up with the rest of the team, including Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel...
Celebritiescultmtl.com

Simon Cowell is bringing back Canada’s Got Talent

Canada’s Got Talent is coming back to television, thanks to Simon Cowell. The series will return to the small screen for the first time in a decade, airing once again on CityTV. The executive producer had nothing but good things to say about the forthcoming revival:. “We’ve seen so many...
TV ShowsAceShowbiz

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Singer With 'Stunning' Voice Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

Meanwhile, the first act to perform in the new episode is Beyond Belief Dance, a group of young girls taught by the legendary 'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum Justin. AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" season 16 returned with another 2-hour episode on Tuesday, June 8. That night, more acts performed in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, hoping the judges to give them a pass and send them to the next round.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Roasted Simon Cowell For Breaking His Back After Incredible Unicycle Act

Spoilers ahead for the second episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. After the previous season of America's Got Talent ran into some obstacles that saw Brandon Leake take the top prize with no studio audience and no Simon Cowell, Season 16 is more or less back to business as usual. Cowell had to leave Season 15 early after breaking his back in an electric bike accident, and although AGT made up for his absence with some fantastic guest judges, it just felt strange that he wasn't around. But now he's back, and Howie Mandel was inspired by an incredible unicycle act to roast his fellow judge.
Theater & DanceAOL Corp

Cancer patient with 2 percent chance of survival stuns with emotional 'AGT' song: 'I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me'

America’s Got Talent is known for its wacky circus acts, but every once in a while, there is an audition that is truly haunting. The one that resonated this Tuesday was the final performer of the night, Jane Marczewski, a.k.a. Nightbirde — a 30-year-old singer and three-time cancer survivor whose ethereal original ballad “It’s OK” not only left the judges in tears, but earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, thus fast-tracking her straight to this season’s live shows.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘AGT': 10-Year-Old Boy Gives Simon Cowell ‘Goosebumps’ With His Perfect Cover of ‘All By Myself’ (Video)

“America’s Got Talent” debuted its 16th season Tuesday on NBC with several amazing auditions, including a showstopping cover of Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” performed by a 10-year-old boy who was born in Abu Dhabi and is growing up in the Philippines. The young singer, named Peter Rosalita, even managed to give judge Simon Cowell “goosebumps” with his rendition.