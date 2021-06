I might say the wrong thing at the wrong time, the kind of thing that causes a second glance or an eye roll. But that won’t let me lose my desire to speak up or to say what’s weighing heavily on my mind. Because I know deep down that I’ll regret leaving words left unspoken. I’ll regret suppressing my voice out of fear of messing up. Maybe I’ll say the wrong thing at the wrong time, but I’ll keep trying to get it right.