San Jose, CA

San Jose Gunman Fired 39 Rounds

KABC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(San Jose, CA) — The man who killed nine people at a light rail maintenance yard in San Jose appeared to target his victims. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Samuel Cassidy told at least one Valley Transportation Authority employee he wasn’t going to kill him. Smith added Cassidy fired 39 rounds. When they found him, he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. They also say he was armed with two semi-automatic handguns and eleven magazines of ammunition. There’s no word yet about his motive for the shooting.

