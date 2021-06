Set boundaries. One of the mistakes many of us make is saying “yes” to everything when we get started because we feel we have to. That’s only partially true. You have to get some momentum but at some point, you need to lift your head up, look around and decide if you’re spending your energy, time, and life the way you intended when you decided to become an entrepreneur. It’s hard work but you can mitigate some of the potential damage by getting clear on your boundaries. For me, that means not taking calls or meetings on Mondays because I use those days to set up the rest of my week and to do “deep” work.