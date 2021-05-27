Flowers, Music, Bikes and Beer

There’s plenty to do in Milwaukee this weekend while practicing safe social distancing. Check out some vintage hot rods at the first ever Pre-1975 Car Show at the Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, where you can enjoy cheap PBR, live music and more. And this week is your last chance to check out the Mitchell Park Domes Spring Floral Show, which will end on May 30. Or get outdoors and join the Urban Ecology Center for either an urban bike ride or a mud-mural making event.