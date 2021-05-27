Joanna Katherine Wiebe

Indeed, we do not preach ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord, and ourselves as your servants for Jesus’s sake. (2 Corinthians 4:5) It is not difficult to figure out how to gain notoriety at work. You serve those who are higher ranking than you. Once you get their attention with your good work ethic and determination to serve well, you will most likely be promoted. This, of course, is not guaranteed to work every time, but you have a better shot to work up the corporate ladder if you serve well than if do the bare minimum. However, it makes no sense to work hard and to show that you serve well only to give the credit to your boss. Why would anyone pour their heart and soul into serving and not look for credit?