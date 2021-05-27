Joanna Katherine Wiebe
“Pick your passion and go for it; trust that the Universe will support you, somehow.”. Joanna Katherine Wiebe was a LOVER. Decidedly nonsentimental, she practiced the Skills & Principles of Loving (J. Jud) by creating environments where people felt loved, armed, encouraged and nourished; free to individuate and express their own unique, creative, dynamic experiment of being alive. 72½ years of perfecting the art of loving made her a master, and she loved deeply and well.www.vashonbeachcomber.com