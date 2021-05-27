Harvest One Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, with brands LivRelief TM and Dream WaterTM products, is pleased to announce its fiscal Q3 financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.www.streetinsider.com