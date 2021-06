DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,014,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,374,509.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.