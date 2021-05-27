Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Husband-and-wife military doctors gunned down in front yard, suspects apprehended

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1gbC_0aDv15HD00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two suspects have been apprehended in the killings of an active duty service member and his wife, both of whom were military physicians, authorities announced Thursday.

The "brutal" double slayings Wednesday morning took the lives of Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel and his wife, Dr. Brenda McDaniel, in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., said Fairfax County police.

Edward McDaniel, 55, was active duty and Brenda McDaniel, 63, was retired, police said.

The McDaniels were "distinguished military veterans" who were shot dead in "cold blood" in front of their home, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Wednesday.

Two people were inside the house at the time and survived uninjured, police said.

Police released the name of suspect Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, on Thursday afternoon and said he was at large. Hours later, police announced that he had been apprehended.

Police announced earlier Thursday that a second person of interest was in custody.

"You don't murder a US Army Colonel and his wife in the Washington DC region without swift outrage from police & our community," Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Authorities had responded to the McDaniels' home on Monday -- for a dispute and burglary report -- and police said they believe "Monday's response is directly connected" to the killings.

"I think there's a direct correlation to who was there Monday was there today," Maj. Ed O'Carroll, commander of the department's major crimes bureau, said at a Wednesday news conference.

"We have not defined an exact motive," O'Carroll added.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Front Yard#Us Army#Armed Police#Police Chief#Military Police#Us Military#Flint St#Fcpd#Us Army#Abc Audio#Fairfax County Police#Suspect#Authorities#Whereabouts#Commander#Home#Husband#Dr Brenda Mcdaniel#Maj Ed O Carroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KRMG

Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb.
Maryland StatePosted by
KRMG

Maryland woman’s car stolen twice in 24 hours

A Maryland woman’s car was stolen twice within a 24 hour span with the second time happening after police had found the vehicle and notified the owner. The car owner, only identified as Yasmin, was delivering groceries Friday when she ran from her car to a woman waiting for the order and her car was stolen, WRC reported.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KRMG

2 deputies fired at man killed in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood after law enforcement officers on a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot a man they were trying to arrest for illegally possessing a gun, authorities said Friday. Authorities did not immediately release the name...
Miami, OKPosted by
KRMG

Police, families plead for info in Miami mass shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Officials in Miami and relatives of victims are pleading with the community for information on suspects in a shooting at a banquet hall that killed three people and wounded 20 others. Police have made no arrests. Ashley Gannt, who is a cousin of one of the...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

A federal magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

California girl, 3, died in hot car while mom tended pot plants

VISALIA, Calif. — A California woman is accused of involuntary manslaughter after her 3-year-old daughter died in a hot car while the woman tended to marijuana plants, authorities said. Eustajia Mojica Dominguez, 28, was “tending to a marijuana grow” while the girl, identified as Jessica Campos, was left inside the...
Dickson City, PAPosted by
KRMG

Man steals lawnmower from Home Depot at gunpoint

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man pulled a gun on workers at a Home Depot Friday when he walked out of the store with a lawnmower he did not pay for. Dickson City police said a loss prevention worker tried to stop the man around 8:30 a.m., WNEP reported.
CelebritiesPosted by
KRMG

Jared Bell from ‘Drake & Josh’ faces charges

Actor Jared Bell, who goes by Drake Bell and is known for his role on the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh” is facing charges in Ohio. Bell has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, WJW reported. The Cleveland Division of Police did not release...
Omaha, NEPosted by
KRMG

Prosecutor, attorney reprimanded for 'banishment' scheme

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands for Custer...
Fairfax County, VADaily News-Record

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by several cars

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was fatally struck by several vehicles in Great Falls early Sunday, Fairfax County police said. Officers called to Leesburg Pike found 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean in the middle of the eastbound lanes, police said in a release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

McLean Resident Killed in Hit-and-Run — 43-year-old Allen Romero died on Sunday (May 16) after being hit by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion while crossing eastbound Leesburg Pike just before the Redberry Court intersection in Great Falls. Officers responded to the scene around 5:21 a.m. and are now looking for witnesses. This is Fairfax County’s fifth pedestrian fatality so far in 2021. [FCPD]
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

Man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

DRANESVILLE, Va. - Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Fairfax County. Officers say it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Dranesville. Police say they're looking for a 2011 to 2015 black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver's...
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning. Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Fairfax County, VAWashington Post

Pedestrian fatally struck in Fairfax County hit-and-run, police say

A vehicle that sideswiped a pedestrian early Sunday in Fairfax County ticked off a chain of events that left the pedestrian dead, police said. In a black Ford Fusion, the driver struck a man with the vehicle’s side mirror while the man was walking along Leesburg Pike at Redberry Court in the Dranesville area, Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Gainesville, VAInside Nova

Police: Gainesville woman posed as an attorney, targeted immigrants

Fairfax County police have arrested a Gainesville woman after they allege she posed as an attorney and accepted money for legal services "that placed vulnerable members of our community at risk." Earlier this year, detectives became aware of victims who paid "Americanos for America Party Incorporated" for legal assistance in...