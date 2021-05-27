What's the Median Age of the Construction Workforce?
In a recent Eye On Housing post, the NAHB analyzed data from the 2019 American Community Survey and found the median age of U.S. construction workers is 41, but the median age varies across the states. Maine has the oldest median age at 47, followed by New Hampshire with 46 and West Virginia at 45. Construction workers are younger on average in the central part of the nation, with half of all workers in North Dakota and Alaska under 36 and half in Oklahoma and Utah under 38.www.builderonline.com