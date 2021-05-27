Cancel
What's the Median Age of the Construction Workforce?

 18 days ago

In a recent Eye On Housing post, the NAHB analyzed data from the 2019 American Community Survey and found the median age of U.S. construction workers is 41, but the median age varies across the states. Maine has the oldest median age at 47, followed by New Hampshire with 46 and West Virginia at 45. Construction workers are younger on average in the central part of the nation, with half of all workers in North Dakota and Alaska under 36 and half in Oklahoma and Utah under 38.

The discovery of a small aeroplane found deep underwater in a California lake may have just solved a decades-old mystery. It was in 1965 when a Piper Comanche 250 crashed into California’s Folsom Lake on New Year’s Day following a mid-air collision, according to local broadcasting station KOVR. The pilot’s body was recovered, but authorities were never able to locate the plane or the three passengers who were onboard the aircraft. In recent years, there have been renewed efforts to track down the missing plane, but it was never found – at least, until now. Workers at a California company...