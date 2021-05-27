Ballard Power (BLDP) Announces Follow-On Order for Fuel Cell Modules to Power 13 Solaris Buses in Frankfurt
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced purchase orders from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. ("Solaris"; www.solarisbus.com), a leading European bus and trolleybus manufacturer and Ballard partner headquartered in Bolechowo, Poland, for 13 Ballard FCmoveâ„¢ fuel cell modules to power 13 Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) deployed with In-der-City-Bus GmbH ("ICB"), which operates bus routes in Frankfurt, Germany. Ballard plans to ship the modules in 2021 and the buses are planned for deployment in 2022.