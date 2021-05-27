Ballard Power (BLDP) Announces Follow-On Order for Fuel Cell Modules to Power 13 Solaris Buses in Frankfurt

Introduction: Global Fuel Cell Market, 2020-25 The Fuel Cell market was valued at USD xx million and during the forecast period it is expected to rise by xx USD million. For the prediction timeframe, the Fuel Cell study is structured to predict the market size. For each geographical area, the research report on Fuel Cell provides the market revenue predictions. Thereport also includes industry analysis into growth opportunities, emerging innovations focused on creative business models, many value-added offerings, and the markets competitive background that can fuel the growth of the market. Similarly, the study also provides top global demand projections over the projected period.