Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Ballard Power (BLDP) Announces Follow-On Order for Fuel Cell Modules to Power 13 Solaris Buses in Frankfurt

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced purchase orders from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. ("Solaris"; www.solarisbus.com), a leading European bus and trolleybus manufacturer and Ballard partner headquartered in Bolechowo, Poland, for 13 Ballard FCmoveâ„¢ fuel cell modules to power 13 Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) deployed with In-der-City-Bus GmbH ("ICB"), which operates bus routes in Frankfurt, Germany. Ballard plans to ship the modules in 2021 and the buses are planned for deployment in 2022.

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Calleja
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bldp#Frankfurt#Hydrogen Fuel#Follow On#Bldp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ballard Power Systems#European#Icb#Usb#Cctv#Solaris Bus Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Trafficthebharatexpressnews.com

Hyundai Motor’s Elec City fuel cell bus begins test service in Munich, Germany

The bus can travel more than 500 kilometers when fully loaded. Hyundai Motor Company will work with bus operators in Germany to conduct in-service tests of its hydrogen-powered Elec City fuel cell bus as the company explores opportunities to introduce the zero-emission bus to European markets. Hyundai handed over the test bus to Busbetrieb Josef Ettenhuber GmbH (Ettenhuber) and Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG (Geldhauser).
Economyamericanonews.com

From machine operator to CEO, Linda Hasenfratz dishes about the evolution the automotive industry

In the two decades since Linda Hasenfratz took the helm of Linamar Corporation from her father, Frank, the Guelph-based auto-parts manufacturer has grown into a global giant with a market cap of almost $ 5 billion. The company recently struck a strategic alliance with Ballard Power Systems to develop fuel-cell electric powertrains and components in a big bet on hydrogen fuel. We asked the one-time factory machine operator how she feels about the dramatic evolution the automotive industry is going through.
Trafficsharewise.com

Eaton Acquires a 50 Percent Stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s Busway Business

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s busway business, which manufactures and markets busway products in China and had sales of $60 million in 2020. “This strategic agreement with YiNeng marks an exciting milestone for both...
EconomyCleanTechnica

Volvo Vows To Make Hydrogen Fuel Cell Construction Equipment A Thing — CleanTechnica Interview

The Volvo Group really is serious about bringing hydrogen fuel cell trucks to the truck driving world, and now it is reaching out to gather heavy duty construction machines into its zero emission embrace. Its subsidiary Volvo Construction Equipment is all excited about a new fuel cell test lab that will speed up the R&D, and CTO Thomas Bitter graciously shared some thoughts on that with CleanTechnica. Now can it do something about those noisy, diesel-spewing ice cream trucks?
Trafficconnectcre.com

20 Fuel Cell Modules Set to Power AC Transit Buses

Ballard Power Systems recently received a follow-on purchase order from New Flyer for 20 fuel cell modules to power 20 New Flyer Xcelsior model Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) planned for Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) in Oakland. Ballard plans to deliver all the modules to New Flyer this year and deployment of the New Flyer buses will bring the total number of Ballard-powered FCEBs operated by AC Transit to 31.
Oakland, CAngtnews.com

Ballard Supplying Fuel Cell Modules Destined for AC Transit in Oakland

Ballard Power Systems has received a follow-on purchase order from New Flyer for 20 fuel cell modules to power 20 New Flyer Xcelsior fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) that are planned for deployment with Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) in Oakland, Calif. Ballard plans to deliver all the modules...
IndustrySentinel

Regenerative Fuel Cell Market Gaining Momentum by 2028| Robert Bosch GmbH, Ballard Power Systems, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Fujikura Ltd, FuelCell Energy, Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Prototech AS, SFC Energy AG, PolyFuel

A regenerative fuel cell (RFC) is an electrochemical device that can store electrical energy using hydrogen as an energy medium. While in fuel cell mode, electrical power can be extracted from an RFC system by reacting stored hydrogen and oxygen (air). Regenerative Fuel Cells combine an electrolyzer that converts solar...
Industryerxnews.com

Fuel Cell Vehicles Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Ballard Power Systems, AFC Energy, Honda

The Latest Released COVID-19 Outbreak- Fuel Cell Vehicles market study has evaluated the future growth potential of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fuel Cell Vehicles market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in COVID-19 Outbreak- Fuel Cell Vehicles market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Mercedes-Benz, HONDA, Audi, MAZDA, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW, Cellkraft, Hyundai, Nissan Motor Company, BIC Consumer, Ballard Power Systems, AFC Energy, Altergy Systems, Daimler, Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation & Acumentrics SOFC.
Industryerxnews.com

Fuel Cell Market 2028: Panasonic, Toshiba, Ballard Power Systems, Ceramic Fuel Cells, Ltd., Doosan Fuel Cell America, Hydrogenics Corporation, FuelCell Energy, etc.

Introduction: Global Fuel Cell Market, 2020-25 The Fuel Cell market was valued at USD xx million and during the forecast period it is expected to rise by xx USD million. For the prediction timeframe, the Fuel Cell study is structured to predict the market size. For each geographical area, the research report on Fuel Cell provides the market revenue predictions. Thereport also includes industry analysis into growth opportunities, emerging innovations focused on creative business models, many value-added offerings, and the markets competitive background that can fuel the growth of the market. Similarly, the study also provides top global demand projections over the projected period.
TrafficHigh Performance Composites

Loop Energy supplies hydrogen fuel cell module to power Slovakian composite transit bus

Loop Energy (Burnaby, Canada) a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, has announced the order of the company’s S300 fuel cell module to Slovakia-based company, Mobility & Innovation a.s. (M&I), to fuel the electric powertrain of M&I’s new eight-meter transit bus as part of the company’s composite platform. This order is the first under the commercial agreement signed between the parties, which anticipates more than $1.9 million USD in fuel cell shipments from Loop Energy over the next two and a half years.
Aerospace & DefenseEngineer Live

Are fuel cell-powered aircraft on the way?

As fuel cell technology is already gaining interest as a method of powering drones, it was only a matter of time before large firms looked to the technology for heavier aircraft. Liebherr-Aerospace and GM are teaming up to make a demonstrator model. It will be based on GM’s Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell technology. Construction and testing will take place in a laboratory at Liebherr-Aerospace in Toulouse, France.
Marketsglobeoftech.com

Global High Performance Trucks Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Transmission Type, Power Output, Applications, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, Engine Type and Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global High Performance Trucks Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.
Economyfareastgizmos.com

Fuel Cell Generator by Hyundai’s HTWO Brand to Power World’s First Electric Touring Car Racing Category

Hyundai Motor announced today that its dedicated world-leading hydrogen fuel cell system brand, HTWO, will make its motorsports debut, providing its fuel cell generator to the ETCR (Electric Touring Car Racing) category. ETCR is the world’s first all-electric touring car race category that provides leading vehicle manufacturers a global stage to showcase electric technology in a high-performance arena. Only vehicles without internal combustion engines are allowed to participate.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium Duty Vicinity Lightning(TM) EV Buses

Danfoss Editron Drivetrain Maximizes Efficiency and Optimizes Performance for Commercial Vehicles. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ('Vicinity Motor' or the 'Company') (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced it has partnered with Danfoss Editron, a business division of Danfoss, to utilize its drivetrain systems in the medium duty fully electric Vicinity Lightning™ EV Bus.
EconomyTelegraph

Land Rover commits to hydrogen fuel cell power for Defender

Land Rover is developing a hydrogen fuel-cell drivetrain for its latest Defender, with testing to start later this year. The Jaguar Land Rover conglomerate already uses a battery-electric drivetrain in the Jaguar i-Pace (the 2019 Car of the Year) but says that fuel-cell technology is better for larger, long-range vehicles and those operating in hot and cold environments. JLR will be the first British car maker to develop a hydrogen-based drivetrain, despite there being little UK Government support for the technology.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

CANGO Auto View: Battery Manufacturers Harness New Tech To Boost Efficiency And Trim Costs

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the evolving landscape of the global automotive industry, Cango Inc. (CANG) - Get Report ("Cango" or the "Company") is issuing a bi-monthly industry insight called "CANGO Auto View" to bring readers, drivers and passengers up to speed with what's on offer in the automobile market, what trends are emerging, and what holes need to be plugged.
Economyihsmarkit.com

Automaker Volvo eyes SSAB's green hydrogen steel “breakthrough”

A joint venture of Swedish steelmaker SSAB, diversified power group Vattenfall, and state-owned iron miner LKAB paved the way for green hydrogen's use in future fossil fuel-free iron and steel as automakers pivot to Sweden. On 21 June, the Swedish companies announced the "first" pilot-scale fossil fuel-free iron sponge production...
Environmentmexicodailypost.com

BMW San Luis Potosi plant first in Mexico to neutralize CO2 emissions

The Mexican Plant has proposed to be the first to neutralize its CO2 emissions from the BMW Group and to achieve this, it has developed a sustainability strategy on environmental issues and the efficient management of resources. In this sense, the goal is to reduce 80% of CO2 emissions, adopting...
Marketsonpblog.com

Electric Vehicles Fuel Cells Market Size predicts favorable growth and forecast 2020-2026 | Johnson Controls, Plug Power, Ballard Power, AFCC

The global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cells market highlights industry and market information, technologies, and dominant player skills on industry trends and developments. After deep research and analysis by the experts, they also revealed the data on the strong contenders that contribute to the growth and expansion of the market and challenge each other in terms of demand, supply, production, estimation of value, income and sales.