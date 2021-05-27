Organon (OGN) to Join S&P 500; HollyFrontier (HFC) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.