Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Organon (OGN) to Join S&P 500; HollyFrontier (HFC) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 3, replacing HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC), which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 4.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Properties Trust#S P#Hollyfrontier#Svc#Ogn#Hollyfrontier#Hfc#Svc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Organon#S P#Lannett Co Inc#Lci#Merck#Mrk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,117 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockstickerreport.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P Joins NASDAQ at New Highs After Infrastructure Agreement

A possible infrastructure deal got the major indices moving higher again on Thursday, helping the S&P to finally reach a new record. Meanwhile, stocks seem poised for solid weekly totals heading into Friday’s session. Let’s not get too excited about this infrastructure thing just yet. We know how Washington can...
Stocksthewealthrace.com

S&P 500 Rallies to Record Highs – Low Cost Stock & Options Trading | Advanced Online Stock Trading

The S&P 500 simply set a file intraday excessive; the S&P 500’s tech sector alone outperformed the broader market on Thursday, up 0.9% in current buying and selling, and expertise shares like Tesla (TSLA) are making headlines as merchants bounce again into the expansion names that had underperformed to this point for the year-to-date. The intraday excessive follows information of latest information exhibiting a drop in jobless claims and an increase in orders for sturdy items.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $49,527.40 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 4.7% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.03. 27,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,478,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Cut by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.95. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.69 and a 12-month high of C$26.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4205 per share on Sunday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.40.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 (ES SPY) Technical Forecast: Buy the dip or get chopped up

Buy the dip works again as markets rally. Is this another record rally or some choppy trading?. Nasdaq now takes on the leadership role but market breadth diminishes. Tuesday's price action confirmed the bounce witnessed on Monday as the Nasdaq decided to lead the way higher. About time you might say as this one has been lagging since April. Markets are becoming increasingly choppy as the summer progresses, no surprise given equity market valuations and summer volumes in play now that last Friday's quadruple witching is out of the way. For those not familiar with the term, quadruple witching is the simultaneous expiry of four (quadruple) derivative contracts. Namely stock index options & futures, single stock options & single stock futures. As a result volume can go through the roof on these days.
StocksBusiness Insider

S&P 500 Looks To Join Nasdaq At New Record High

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to extend the notable upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record high yesterday, traders may be looking for the S&P 500 to...
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P Global (SPGI) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, or $3.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Stockscom-unik.info

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

IShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Businesstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.
Stockstickerreport.com

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.