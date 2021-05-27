Organon (OGN) to Join S&P 500; HollyFrontier (HFC) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 3, replacing HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC), which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 4.www.streetinsider.com