The Electric Car Revolution Shouldn’t Leave Anyone Behind

Climate change has created new “seasons” that challenge communities across the nation. California now has a “fire season,” and sadly, we are embarking on harmful algal bloom (HAB) season again. NRDC has updated its national map of state-reported freshwater HABs, which tracks the HABs reported by states from 2008-2020 and shows that these toxic outbreaks are increasing across the country, making our rivers, lakes, and beaches unsafe for swimming, boating, and drinking. Between 2008 and 2020, over 44,000 HAB events were recorded across 38 states. This is bad news for the health of our waterways and public health. The World Health Organization calls the bacteria that make algal blooms harmful (cyanobacteria) “among the most hazardous substances widely found in waterbodies.” Some scientists even suspect a link between cyanobacteria and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the fatal neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.