The Electric Car Revolution Shouldn’t Leave Anyone Behind
When older or disabled residents of St. Louis, Missouri, need a lift to a doctor's appointment, computer class, the grocery store, or some other type of shopping trip, they can call on the Northside Youth and Senior Service Center (NSYSSC) to pick them up at their doorstep. The Black-led nonprofit serves the city's historic neighborhoods of color and gives an average of 10,000 rides each year. Typically, the organization's drivers arrive in large white vans, but starting this summer, they'll also show up in either a blue, white, or black Chevy Bolt.