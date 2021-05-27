Cancel
Draper, UT

Utah-Based Concord Homes Starts Using Bamboo Opposed to Traditional Lumber

Builder
 18 days ago

With the price of traditional lumber continuing to fluctuate, Utah-based builder Concord Homes has started using bamboo as an alternative. The bamboo-based material comes from a Northern California company called Bamcore—a 2021 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability winner in the construction and design category—and is energy efficient, good for the environment, and strong and durable. Daniel Woodruff of KUTV spoke with Kirk Philo, Concord Home’s president, at a home site in Draper, Utah, to get more details on the application.

#Material Design#California Housing#Bamcore#Concord Home#Spanish Fork#Traditional Lumber#Expensive Lumber#Company#Northern California
