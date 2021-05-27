5 Ways to Put a Stop to the Fall of Today's Youth Group

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSomething didn’t sit right in my spirit. The situation in front of me was off but I couldn’t put it into words much less find a name for it. For months on end, I was one of many volunteers for the youth group. Every Wednesday night as I entered the building, TVs were turned on, video game controllers were being set out, giant-sized bean bags were tossed on the floor while popcorn, nacho chips and cheese, candy, and pizza were prepped and ready to hand out to the mass influx of kids we were about to have. Soon kids ages 12 to 18 began trickling through the door in a steady stream with Lecrae, TobyMac, and other Christian singers thumping the soundwaves.

ReligionConcordia Blade-Empire

A Closer Walk

"Therefore having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ," Romans 5:1 NASB. Please pause here and go back and re-read that verse. Do you grasp the significance of that statement? If not read it again; and again if necessary. There are two parts to the verse.
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Christians also have Freedom of Speech

First off, to say an event belongs in church – we, the followers of Jesus Christ, are the church!. I am a taxpayer in the county of Highlands and fully support the National Day of Prayer being held on county-owned property. Matter of fact, I support the Clerk’s statement that everyday should be a day of prayer. How true that is. Now, more than ever, we as Christians need to be strong and make a stand against the evil that is gripping our nation. Being persecuted for our belief is nothing new. But we are no longer willing to hide our faith in hopes of not offending non-believers. Rather, we are to proclaim the good news of Christ’s love for all.
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

The Rev. Matt Stollings: White robe parable

One of the most common questions presented today is the same question we find back in the book of Job: How then can man be justified with God?... Job 25:4 KJV - 4 This is the most important question one could ever ask. Imagine that when we were born we were given a perfectly white robe. In order to go to heaven, our robe must stay perfectly white to look like Jesus’ robe. Jesus, the Son of God, has a robe that is perfect, spotless and unmarred by any sin.
ReligionWyoming Tribune Eagle

Defending the truth is a daily battle

Today, I received a newsletter from my friend in Monson, Maine, Daryl E. Witmer. He wrote at the bottom of his newsletter, “This spring, Mary and I are giving thought to tearing up our lawn and planting only weeds and dandelions. Then if the grass takes over, we’ll just learn to live with it.”
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

The peace God has left the Church

Last week I was very thankful to attend and be part of the National Day of Prayer event here in our community. Every year, Clara Washington does a fantastic job of organizing and bringing people together to represent all of our community for the purpose of praying together. This is one of the most unifying things our community does each year!
ReligionAlbert Lea Tribune

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Four times Jesus said, “Come!”

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14. Jesus was God wrapped in flesh and dwelling among humankind. Those around him could see him, touch him and hear him — up close and personal. As God living in an earthly body, he used his voice to speak to people. On at least four occasions, Jesus said, “Come,” to issue invitations to people to experience God’s glory through him. My prayer for you is that as you read Jesus’ four invitations, you will find yourself in these and hear him call to you as well.
Religionbulawayo24.com

The Church and Prophet Of Today

With so many churches teaching so many different things, how can one identify those who remain faithful to Christ's original teachings? With the world so heavily influenced by Satan and a counterfeit Christianity, how can one find the truth.
ReligionNorristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Pentecost marks the birth of the Church

Pentecost is one of the most important feast days of the liturgical year as it concludes the Easter season and celebrates the birth of the Roman Catholic Church. The word “Pentecost” is from the Greek word “pentecoste” which means 50th. We celebrate Pentecost 50 days after the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and we rejoice in the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and the followers of Christ and also we revel in the beginning of the Church. On that Sunday, 10 days after the Ascension of the Lord, the Apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary were gathered with fear in the Upper Room when the Holy Spirit descended upon them. There is a similar Jewish holiday, “Shavu’ot,” which occurs fifty days after Passover. This celebration is also referred to as the “Festival of Weeks” since it occurs seven weeks after Passover. Before Shavu’ot was a harvest festival, but now this Jewish holiday commemorates the sealing of the Old Covenant on Mount Sinai when the Lord revealed the Torah, the first five books of the Bible, to Moses on Mount Sinai. Every year the Jewish people renew their acceptance of the gift of the Torah on this feast day.
Religionsoutheastiowaunion.com

Being powerless can be a desirable super power

If you could have any superpower, which would you choose?. For example, if you belonged to the Incredible family, would you want the strength of Mr. Incredible, the flexibility of his wife, or the speed of Dash? And don’t forget older sister Violet’s force shield or baby Jack-Jack’s shape shifting!
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

God and Man

God is the Supreme Creator and Ruler of the universe who is eternal, holy, righteous and loving. Man was created by Him and given commandments to govern his life. The Triune God includes the Father and the eternal Son who later was begotten in human form and includes His Spirit who is the Spirit of the Father and the Spirit of the Son. “Triune” is three in unity. There is perfect harmony and perfect holiness in the Godhead (1 John 5:7).
Kodiak, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

My soul, the ‘me’ I’ve always been

Philippians 3:20-21 (NIV) — “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who by the power that enables Him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.”. May...
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Prayer. The Language of Love

When I was a young child I recall praying to God on a daily basis. It was more like just talking to Him. I thanked Him for candy, for my family, for our house, for my dog, for my cat, but NEVER for spiders. I do remember my first religious...
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: Christ, our brother and our savior, has ascended

On Thursday, May 13, the church celebrates the ascension of our Lord Jesus Christ, His coronation as King of Heaven. It is a celebration that marks for us that the Second Person of the Holy Trinity, the Son of God, became man. He took up our flesh by means of the Virgin Mary. His Holy Spirit overshadowed her. He was conceived in her without the aid of a man, with only God as His Father, His only-begotten from eternity and His only-begotten of a woman in time. All this that He might raise up for Himself in Himself a worthy sacrifice to atone for all the sinners who ever sinned.
ReligionCircleville Herald

Values for Living: Celebrating Pentecost

A Baptist Minister, a Lutheran Pastor and a Methodist Minister met for lunch one day. The subject of pigeons in the belfry came up and all three agreed that they were having trouble with that. The Baptist said he had policed the pigeons up in a bag when they were...
Religioncountynewsonline.org

Are We On the Same Street?

“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me’” (John 14:6 ESV). This is Jesus’ response to Thomas’ question, which he asked in verse 5, “Thomas said to Him (Jesus), ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?’”
ReligionFillmore County Journal

Pastor Devotion – Called into fellowship with Jesus Christ

“I thank my God always concerning you,” St. Paul says to the Corinthian Christians. Why? Because of “the Grace of God which was given you in Christ Jesus” (1 Corinthians 1:4). The Grace of God has come to them through the Word of God, which did not return void, but which accomplished His Purpose. It created for God a people of His own, Holy to Himself.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Charles Placker: We will rise with Christ

This week, I lost another friend. As I grow older, it seems to be happening at a more rapid pace. I’m learning to look at the death notices almost daily. Even one of my favorite singers, Lloyd Price, died this week. I’ve lost 10 of my old Little Leaguers now — kids I’ve grown very attached to, almost like my own.
ReligionFrederick News-Post

Words of Faith: Yellowfin tuna and forgiveness

From the first time my father took me fishing, I was hooked. Ever since, fishing has been a part of my life. Growing up, most of my family’s vacations were fishing trips, mingled with sightseeing. While in college, I worked for two sport fishing landings. My job was in the...