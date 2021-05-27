Cancel
Microbial gene discovery could mean greater gut health

Science Daily
 13 days ago

University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. As the owner of a human body, you're carrying trillions of microbes with you everywhere you go. These microscopic organisms aren't just hitching a ride; many of them perform essential chemical reactions that regulate everything from our digestion to our immune system to our moods.

Healthverywellfit.com

Boosting Gut Health Could Help Your Lungs, Study Suggests

Probiotics can aid digestive function, but may also improve lung health, recent research suggests. The results were particularly notable among participants who were older or had obesity, two groups that often struggle with respiratory issues. Although supplements may be helpful, other studies suggest getting probiotics from food is a better...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Mosquito Protein Discovery Could Lead to Treatments Against Life-Threatening Viruses

The mosquito protein AEG12 strongly inhibits the family of viruses that cause yellow fever, dengue, West Nile, and Zika and weakly inhibits coronaviruses, according to scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and their collaborators. The researchers found that AEG12 works by destabilizing the viral envelope, breaking its protective covering. Although the protein does not affect viruses that do not have an envelope, such as those that cause pink eye and bladder infections, the findings could lead to therapeutics against viruses that affect millions of people around the world. The research was published online in PNAS.
Healthalternativemedicine.com

Best Benefits of Probiotics and Prebiotics to Gut Health

Taking probiotics daily is an important component to maintaining a healthy gut and strong immune system, but prebiotics can be just as important, as it’s the prebiotics that feed the probiotics. Taken together, probiotics and prebiotics work synergistically to support a healthier microbiome. Wakunaga of America has developed Kyo-Dophilus Pro+ Synbiotic chewable tablets to make taking probiotics and prebiotics more convenient and uncomplicated.
Healthbaltimorenews.net

Gut Health Tips That Keep You Healthy

Your gut determines your health status. Gut health is crucial because over 50% of the immune system lies in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract running from mouth to anus. Experts have realized that gut or digestive health is associated with many diseases. This means the best way to stay healthy is to keep your gut clean and healthy, with a perfect balance of good and bad bacteria.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Engineering Microbes To Help the Environment

There's a lot of interest right now in how different microbiomes--like the one made up of all the bacteria in our guts--could be harnessed to boost human health and cure disease. But Daniel Segrè has set his sights on a much more ambitious vision for how the microbiome could be manipulated for good: "To help sustain our planet, not just our own health."
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Dangerously high cholesterol? CRISPR gene editing could lower it, tests on monkeys suggest

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A team of researchers from Verve Therapeutics and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania has developed a CRISPR gene-editing technique that lowered the levels of cholesterol in the blood of test monkeys. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers describe their technique.
ScienceNewswise

Global travelers pick up numerous genes that promote microbial resistance

Newswise — Carried like stowaways in the guts of international travelers, new and potentially deadly strains of antimicrobial resistant superbugs may be coming to a community near you, suggests new research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew that international travel...
TravelGenomeWeb

Antibiotic Resistance Genes in Gut Microbiome Rise After Travel Abroad, Study Finds

NEW YORK – International travel can significantly boost the repertoire of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, genes found in an individual's gut microbial community, new research suggests, with the precise locale influencing the shape of these acquired gut "resistomes." "We found that which region a traveler visited significantly affected how their...
Cancernationalgeographic.com

Could a distaste for broccoli indicate greater resistance to COVID-19?

Researchers are investigating whether so-called supertasters might have an edge against severe infections. It sounds a little hard to swallow, but a new study suggests that how people react to bitter flavors correlates with the severity of their COVID-19 infection. It’s an exciting insight because during the past 16 months,...
ScienceEurekAlert

DNA methylation changes and characteristics in neurons of bipolar disorder patients

A research collaboration based in Kumamoto University, Japan has revealed the DNA methylation status of gene transcriptional regulatory regions in the frontal lobes of patients with bipolar disorder (BD). The regions with altered DNA methylation status were significantly enriched in genomic regions which were reported to be genetically related to BD. These findings are expected to advance the understanding of the pathogenesis of BD and the development of therapeutic drugs targeting epigenetic conditions.
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

A new study has identified a molecule called ten-eleven-translocation 1 (TET1) as a necessary component in the repair of myelin, which protects nerves and facilitates accurate transmission of electrical signals. The discovery could have important implications in treating neurodegenerative diseases and for molecular rejuvenation of aging brains in healthy individuals.
Healthallaboutfeed.net

Advanced feeding concept to optimise swine gut health

The gut plays host to more than 500 commensal microbiota species which help protect it against harmful pathogens. Ensuring a good balance of the gut microbiota will play an important role for the gut and the overall health of it. The digestive tract (gut) is needed not only for digestion...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine alleviates lipid metabolism disorders via inhibition of mitochondrial complex I in gut and liver.

Muyu Yu, Miriayi Alimujiang, Lili Hu, Fang Liu, Yuqian Bao, Jun Yin. This study is to investigate the relationship between berberine (BBR) and mitochondrial complex I in lipid metabolism. BBR reversed high-fat diet-induced obesity, hepatic steatosis, hyperlipidemia and insulin resistance in mice. Fatty acid consumption,β-oxidation and lipogenesis were attenuated in liver after BBR treatment which may be through reduction in SCD1, FABP1, CD36 and CPT1A. BBR promoted fecal lipid excretion, which may result from the reduction in intestinal CD36 and SCD1. Moreover, BBR inhibited mitochondrial complex I-dependent oxygen consumption and ATP synthesis of liver and gut, but no impact on activities of complex II, III and IV. BBR ameliorated mitochondrial swelling, facilitated mitochondrial fusion, and reduced mtDNA and citrate synthase activity. BBR decreased the abundance and diversity of gut microbiome. However, no change in metabolism of recipient mice was observed after fecal microbiota transplantation from BBR treated mice. In primary hepatocytes, BBR and AMPK activator A769662 normalized oleic acid-induced lipid deposition. Although both the agents activated AMPK, BBR decreased oxygen consumption whereasA769662 increased it. Collectively, these findings indicated that BBR repressed complex I in gut and liver and consequently inhibited lipid metabolism which led to alleviation of obesity and fatty liver. This process was independent of intestinal bacteria.
Sciencetheasianparent.com

Infant Gut Microbiome Could Be Making Your Baby More Fearful: Study

Children with uneven gut microbiome at one month of age were more fearful at the 12 months of age, the study concluded. The human anatomy is a living, breathing, speaking and reacting box of a puzzle. The more you think you know about it, the more it finds reasons to surprise you. You would think that the different emotions experienced by our mind are the work of neurons.
ChemistryEurekAlert

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A long-standing basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system, on which subsequent cellular life is based?