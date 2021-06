Thank you so much everyone. Double coin trade today!. This is Jax he was adopted as a happy normal puppy (see adorable puppy picture) he was returned a year later and he was a total mess. Scared of everything even his own shadow. Just absolutely terrified of everything and everyone. He was taken in and adopted again (not the same people of course) and now 6 years later he is doing great. Happy and healthy living a great life with an awesome mom and dad and fur sister who is also from VAP.