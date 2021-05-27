Preps: Bluefield SB ends regular season with 14-4 record

MONTCALM — Cara Brown struck out seven and walked none and the Bluefield softball squad wrapped up regular season play on Wednesday with an 18-1 win at Montcalm.

Brown (7-2) allowed no hits over the five innings she pitched, helping herself out at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a triple.

Bluefield (14-4) concluded regular season play with its first winning softball record in recent memory.

“I’m really pleased. I never thought we’d do this well. I was hoping for .500 back in March,” said Reed. “Our girls have done a really good job for us and the community seems to be really excited. I know I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Summer Williams got Montcalm’s lone hit in the fifth inning.

Bluefield knocked out 14 hits on the day. Grace Richardson went 4-for-4 and scored four runs. Gracie Rockness went 3-for-3 with two triples, scoring three runs. Lacey Melvin went 2-for-2 with a triple.

On Tuesday, Bluefield collected a 19-8 win at River View. Brown also had a good outing there, striking out seven and allowing three walks on a 90-pitch effort. She allowed seven hits. Brown went 4-for-5 with a double, scoring three runs

Grace Richardson went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Gracie Rockness went 2-for-5 and Sandrea Dickey went 2-for-4. The Lady Beavers return to action on Tuesday, traveling to Westside for the first round of the sectionals.

Bluefield 18, Montcalm 1

Bluefield.......252 171 — 18 14 3

Montcalm......000 010 — 1 1 7

Cara Brown, Chase Nichols (6) and and Grace Richardson. Kayton Perkins and Summer Williams. W— Brown, 7-2. L— Perkins.

Ft. Chiswell 15, Bland County 12

FT. CHISWELL — The Lady Pioneers finished in front of the Lady Bears in a Mountain Empire District slugfest.

Chloe Kidd went 3-for-5 with a double for Bland County. Chloe Dillow went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Michaelyn Fanning went 3-for-4 with a triple.

Girls Tennis

BLUEFIELD — Gate City’s Amelia Jennings took a 6-1, 6-2 win over Graham’s Ann Gray Perdue in the championship match of the Region 2D girls singles tennis tournament at the Bluefield City Courts.

Perdue advanced to the finals on a 6-2, 7-6 win over Hannah McAmis of Central-Wise in the semifinals. Jennings eliminated Marion’s Ellen Woodard 6-0, 6-2 in the semis.

Jennings will advance to the VHSL Class 2 state tennis tournament.

In other area girls tennis news, Grayson County defeated Narrows 5-0 in the Region 1C team tennis tournament. The Blue Devils will advance to the regional finals, where they’ll face Auburn.

Boys Tennis

MARION — Gate City’s Quintin Smith defeated Graham’s Alex Ramsey 6-0, 6-0 in the title match of the Region 2D boys singles tennis tournament at Marion. Ramsey advanced to the championship match with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Gabe Brown of Ridgeview in the semifinals. Smith beat Marion’s Tanner Grubb 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Smith will advance to the VHSL Class 2 state singles tennis tournament.