For The Union Dead

ESTIMATE: $700.00-$900.00. Artist: John Waterhouse - Title: Crystal Ball - Medium: Fine Art Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 40 inches x 29 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - John William Waterhouse, byname Nino, (baptized April 6, 1849?, Rome, Italy--died February 10, 1917, London, England), English painter of the Victorian era known for his large-scale paintings of Classical mythological subjects. He is associated both with his predecessors, the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, based on their shared interest in literary subjects (e.g., scenes from Alfred, Lord Tennyson, John Keats, and William Shakespeare), as well as with his contemporaries, the Impressionists, as exemplified by the brushy or sketchy way he sometimes applied paint to canvas.