For The Union Dead

The state of California is the largest U.S. state in population (55 million), and has one of the most curious lists of colorful, unlikely, sometimes self-deluded characters in its historical chronicles. As the home of Hollywood and the American film industry, it has supplied a lion’s share of our entertainment celebrities, a few of whom have gone on to political prominence, including Senator George Murphy, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mayors Clint Eastwood, Sonny Bono and Will Rogers, to name some of the more well-known. Most notable of all, of course, was “B” movie star Ronald Reagan who became governor and, later, a very significant president of the United States.