For many Americans, boating is an enjoyable summer activity — open water, the wind in your hair, the sun on your face, the feeling of freedom, and new memories. With over 95,000 miles of coastline and thousands of lakes, the United States boasts some of the best boating destinations for mariners seeking their next great adventure. Before embarking on your boat trip, you have to do some research first. For example, you may need special licenses or reservations if you want to fish, camp, or dock your boat.