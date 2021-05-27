On the Horizons
San Diego Yacht Club and Santa Barbara Yacht Club will co-host this signature summer offshore race, which is the Southern California leg of the California Offshore Race Week. The race is preceded by the Spinnaker Cup (San Francisco to Monterey) May 29-30 and the Coastal Cup (Monterey to Santa Barbara) May 31 – June 1. The SoCal 300 is open to all monohull boats with an ORR or ORR-EZ certificate that are 23 feet 9 inches or longer in overall length or multihulls conforming to NOR 2.3.1 thru 2.3.6. Eligible boats can enter by completing the online registration found at www.offshoreraceweek.com no later than 6 p.m. on May 29. The entry fee is $275.www.thelog.com