Omari Hardwick’s Thirst Trappy Shirtless Self-Care Routine Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy
Omari Hardwick's shirtless skin regimen has the ladies going crazy. Who knew Witch Hazel could be so sexy? The former Power star appears on GQ's thirst trappy "Grooming Gods with Omari Hardwick" where he breaks down his self-care routine, which consists of him washing his beard, scrubbing his abs, shaving his head and other practices that are well worth the time spent.wzakcleveland.com