The Columbia Press

 13 days ago

Finnish Brotherhood taking orders for food specialties. The Astoria Finnish Brotherhood Auxiliary is selling rice pudding and fruit soup for at-home midsummer celebrations. Preorders will be taken by calling 503-440-9002. A quart of freshly made rice pudding and fruit soup is $15. The items can be picked up from 11...

Posted by
The Daily Astorian

Astoria receives money for Riverwalk lighting to Pier 39

The state and federal governments are funding an expansion of lighting along the Astoria Riverwalk from the Columbia River Maritime Museum to Pier 39. The Oregon Community Paths program, created to improve multiuse paths separated from vehicle traffic, will provide $844,843 —or 89.3% — of the cost to add bollard-style lights to the Riverwalk east of the museum. The city will match 10.7% of the project cost through lodging tax revenue in the Promote Astoria fund. The project was one of 17 selected statewide out of 57 applicants.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Emerald Media

Art as a ‘loving act of resistance’

UO junior Lidija Sovulj started painting as soon as she could hold a crayon. Creating art made her feel “like I could express myself and see the world in a different way, whether it was lighter and funnier or darker and more emotive,” she said. Art has always been a...
historynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
KAST 1370

Lighting To Be Added To Astoria River Walk

The Oregon Department of Transportation has announced recipients of their Oregon Community Paths grants for improvements to bicycle and pedestrian walkways throughout the State of Oregon and the City of Astoria’s application for funding to add lighting east on the Riverwalk from 20th St. to 39th. The street was one of 17 projects selected out of 57 proposals.
Astoria, ORKAST 1370

Clatsop Beach Still Closed To Razor Clamming

State game enforcement is warning that people will be fined for digging razor clams on North Oregon Coast beaches. They are keeping a very close eye on Clatsop Beach but the warning covers all beaches from Astoria to Florence. Clatsop Beach is typically the most productive razor clam beach in the state but high levels of toxin make the clams unsafe to eat.
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Where are you, Astoria?

TheTravel.com had some flattering, albeit rather puzzling, things to say about Astoria in its "These U.S. Movie Filming Locations Are Just As Amazing In Person As They Are On Screen" story. Calling Astoria a "seaside community" (has it moved?), the writer notes that "this seemingly ordinary, yet gorgeous, coastal town...
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Astoria loses community pillar in Warr

Russ Warr, a former Astoria city councilor and community advocate who engraved local monuments and gravestones through his company, Astoria Granite Works, died from cancer Tuesday. He was 78. Originally from Idaho, Warr came to Astoria in the early 1970s through his career with Sears, Roebuck & Co. He owned...
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Dismayed

Anyone who has driven into Portland recently must be dismayed by the proliferation of homeless encampments. Eventually, Portland and Multnomah County will have to deal with this situation. Recently, the city and county of Los Angeles were ordered by a federal judge to find shelter within 180 days for all...
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Book Review: Closing the circle

Don Malarkey, who grew up in Astoria, found forgiveness late in life, then a measure of peace. Better still, he gave the same to Fritz Engelbert, a former German soldier who fought American troops in the vicinity of Malarkey’s Easy Company during the Battle of the Bulge. That’s the encouraging...
Astoria, ORastoria.or.us

News Items

CITY OF ASTORIA RECEIVES OREGON COMMUNITY PATHS GRANT TO ADD LIGHTING ALONG THE RIVERWALK FROM 20TH ST. TO 39TH ST. The Oregon Department of Transportation has announced recipients of their Oregon Community Paths grants for improvements to bicycle and pedestrian walkways throughout the State of Oregon and the City of Astoria’s application for funding to add lighting east on the Riverwalk from 20th St. to 39th. Street was one of 17 projects selected out of 57 proposals.
Oregon StateWWEEK

Most of Oregon’s Razor Clams Are Still Too Toxic to Harvest

The majority of the state’s beaches are closed to clam digging due to high levels of biotoxins. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, razor clams have been found with hazardous levels of domoic acid on beaches as far north as Astoria all the way down to Florence. Domoic acid...
Warrenton, ORThe Astorian

Warrenton holds Spring Cleanup

The Warrenton Spring Cleanup is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Transfer Station, 1790 Williamsport Road. The cost is $5 per load, cash only; a loaded vehicle and trailer of garbage is two loads. The following items have additional costs: Tires, no rim, $3 each; tires on rim, $6 each; refrigerators and freezers, $35 each; other large appliances, $10 each. Participants must unload their own vehicles.
Astoria, ORdiscoverourcoast.com

Celebrate National Historic Preservation Month in Astoria

ASTORIA — The Columbia-Pacific Preservation Advisory Board is encouraging residents and visitors to participate in “31 activities in 31 days,” a bucket list of ways to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month and learn about regional history. The list features 31 activities that can be done during May. Participants are encouraged...
Astoria, OR
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Reasonable terms

• The First Pianos — In a New York paper printed on Jan. 10, 1789, may be the first piano-forte advertisement ever published in that city. Jacob Astor, at 81 Queen St., next door but one to the Friends' Meeting House, has for sale an assortment of piano-fortes of the newest construction made by the best makers in London, which he will sell on reasonable terms.