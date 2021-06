Site of the first dedicated house of worship in Lorain County. The first Methodist service in Columbia Township occurred in 1818 in the home of the Widow Burke. Methodists continued to meet in homes until 1830 when the first church building was completed on this spot. It was replaced by the existing structure in 1905. Religion played a vital role in the lives of the first pioneers to Lorain County providing for much needed spiritual guidance and social gatherings. In the early days, circuit riding Methodist preachers braved the wilderness and the elements to serve these pioneer communities.