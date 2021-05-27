Rational Middle Summit Highlights Effective Border Security and Immigration Solutions

On the topic of border security, summit speakers reported on recent trends of migrants at the border and explained policies most needed to effectively manage the border. “In March and April we saw around 175,000 apprehensions, which are some of the highest numbers we’ve seen in around 20 years. If you went back 20 years ago, most of the people border patrol apprehended were men looking for work from Mexico. Starting about 8 years ago, we started to see more central Americans and women and children. What we have now is a bit of both of these flows,” said Randy Capps, Director of Research for U.S. Programs at the Migration Policy Institute, about the current situation at the southern border of the U.S.