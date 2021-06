We have a beautiful beach and residents enjoy going to the beach everyday – it is part of their quality of life. Unfortunately, some people visiting the beach leave their trash and depend on others to pick these up for them! Sometimes there is so much trash on the beach that I wonder how it ever got this way. In a typical monthly two-hour beach clean-up, volunteers collect 60 to 100 pounds of trash…in just two hours! Some types of trash end up in the ocean and potentially eaten by marine animals and shorebirds. The beach and the ocean is home for many wildlife such as fish, sea turtles and birds; the birds and sea turtles depend on a clean beach to nest and to rest. They were all here before us but we, as visitors, sometimes have a very poor sense of stewardship since we are often the polluters.