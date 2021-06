Draper Aden Associates, a Henrico-based engineering firm, recently announced that Kevin Shreiner, LS, PS was promoted and will serve as the firm’s new survey division manager. He will manage the firm’s entire Survey Division. Shreiner has over 38 years of experience in the land development engineering industry working on projects located throughout Virginia and West Virginia. He joined Draper Aden in August 2020 as a survey team leader. Prior to joining Draper Aden, he held positions with Triad Engineering, Pennoni, and The Engineering Groupe. Shreiner also is a former survey district manager with the Virginia Department of Transportation.