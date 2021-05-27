Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Where can you fly right now? The frantic pitch to save summer

By Layan Odeh, Siddharth Philip
ajot.com
 13 days ago

The effort to save Europe’s travel industry has devolved into an increasingly desperate race against the clock. With June just one week away, there’s little time left to ignite the summer travel boom that airlines, hotels and tourist-dependent economies are counting on to reverse a year-long booking drought. Yet borders are opening slowly, prompting a furious lobbying campaign to persuade health authorities that flying is safe.

ajot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Lundgren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Travel#Ryanair Holdings Plc#Flight Time#Travel Time#Vacation Time#Vacation Home#Air Time#Brits#Easyjet Plc#The European Union#French#Oag#Delta Air Lines Inc#Trans Atlantic#Americans#British Airways#Deutsche Lufthansa Ag#Air France Klm#Europeans#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Business Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Egypt
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
Country
Greece
News Break
United Airlines
Country
Germany
Related
Atlanta, GACBS 46

What can travelers expect when flying this summer?

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Americans are ready to pack their bags, head to the airport and takeoff for destinations from beaches, to national parks and family gatherings, but passengers will notice the travel experience has changed in many ways as a result of the pandemic. Here's what you need to know...
flightradar24.com

Where can Belarusian airlines fly now?

Belavia Belarusian Airlines ability to serve its route network has significantly diminished this week. As reaction to Belarus’ forcible diversion of a Ryanair flight continues to mount, the airline has lost access to airspace it needs to continue operating to destinations in Western Europe. Who has prohibited Belarus aircraft?. Various...
Worldboardingarea.com

Flying Back to the US from Greece? Here is Where You Can Get a Covid Test in Greece

If you are traveling to Greece this summer, here is where you can find a Covid test before returning to the US as well as how much they cost and a review!. With Greece set to receive a large number of American tourists this summer, there is one thing that Americans still need to keep in mind for their trip – a Covid test for their return to the US. This Covid test requirement is not nearly as hard as the one to enter Greece (a negative PCR test taken 72 hours or less before arriving in Greece) but it is still something to think about! Here are some options for your return to the US.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

From Zero To Hero? Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s Swift Growth

Wizz Air has announced a further four routes from Abu Dhabi, including three to Greece, taking its total route network from the UAE capital to 29. This summer, three airlines will have up to nine weekly departures from the UAE to Mykonos – from zero before coronavirus started. We take a look at what’s happening.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Etihad Airways welcomes the return of American travelers to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Etihad Airways is welcoming the return of American travelers to Abu Dhabi following the addition of the United States to the UAE’s Green List, allowing leisure and business travelers from the US to visit the capital of the United Arab Emirates without having to quarantine.
Middle EastAviation Week

Sharjah Becomes Qatar Airways’ Third UAE Destination

Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates is being restored to Qatar Airways’ network after a four-year absence. The airline last served the emirate in June 2017—prior to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severing diplomatic relations with Qatar. The Oneworld alliance member will now return to the... Subscription Required.
Lifestylewcn247.com

To the beach! Spain opens borders to tourists, cruise ships

MADRID (AP) — Spain is jumpstarting its summer tourism season by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports to cruise ship stops on Monday. Non-vaccinated travelers from the European Union’s 27 countries can enter Spain now with the negative results of recent antigen tests, which are cheaper and faster than PCR tests. Spain is still banning non-essential travelers from Brazil, India and South Africa, where virus variants have been been a major source of concern. Tourism is a major industry that in 2019 accounted for over 12% of Spain’s GDP.
Lifestyleairinsight.com

EU-ASEAN deal opens doors to airlines

Airlines within the 27 member states of the European Union and the 37 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will get almost unrestricted access to each other’s markets thanks to a new agreement announced last week. The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA) aims to restore air transport and tourism post-pandemic. As such, the EU-ASEAN deal opens doors to airlines.
ElectronicsThrive Global

Jan Barančík: “Do you like it? Fly now”

When we started flying a drone in the year 2013, we were dreaming about getting a license and flying commercially, but we always said with my friend Martin: let’s go for a beer to talk about it. It remained only with planning. So, don’t speak too much, just do it!
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Gulf carriers respond to Phuket reopening plan

Air Arabia plans to join Etihad Airways and Emirates by offering service from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Thai island of Phuket. The LCC will begin nonstop route from Sharjah (SHJ) to Phuket (HKT) on July 2, operating three flights per week using Airbus A321 aircraft. Flights will...
Marketssimpleflying.com

Analysis: Bamboo Airways’ US And Canada Ambitions

Bamboo Airways has often said that it will serve the US from Vietnam – with more details now revealed. While more of a wishlist, it says it’ll operate a one-stop service to five main US airports while also serving Canada. Passenger volume is there – over 1.8 million flew between Vietnam and North America in 2019 – but it is a very long way. This, and low premium demand, means it is a notoriously low-yielding market. Does it make sense?
Worlduaemoments.com

These Passengers Can Travel to UK Via UAE Carriers

Since the UAE remains on the UK's red list, travel permission is given to only British and Irish nationals as well as those with UK residency. Etihad said all passengers will be required to quarantine for 10 full days in a hotel, take a COVID-19 PCR test on or before day 2, and on or after day 8 of quarantining in an update on its website.
Aerospace & Defenseairflightdisaster.com

George Hatcher's Air Flight Disaster

Pictured: An Emirates Airbus A330-243 over Dubai Click to view full size photo at Airliners.net Contact photographer Vala What: Emirates Airlines Airbus A330-200 en route from Dubai to Durban Where: Durban When: Dec 19th 2009 Who: 20 injuries Why: Two hours after takeoff, the flight plunged for about ten seconds, on encountering severe turbulence... »
TravelTravelPulse

Etihad Launches Sale To Celebrate the UAE’s Reopening to Tourists

Travelers from the United States can now visit Abu Dhabi without quarantining as the U.S. is on the United Arab Emirates’ green list, and Etihad Airways has launched a new sale to celebrate. According to Travel + Leisure, the flash sale is for flights from John F. Kennedy International, Dulles...
LifestyleCourthouse News Service

EU Court Thwacks at German Bailout for Thomas Cook Airline

LUXEMBOURG (CN) — Ryanair persuaded the EU’s second-highest court Wednesday that a Covid-19 bailout package for a German charter flight operator ran afoul of the bloc’s rules. The Luxembourg-based General Court held on Wednesday that the European Commission should not have approved two loans totaling 550 million euros ($670 million)...
Worldrepublicofbuzz.com

UAE extends ban on entry of passengers from Pakistan, other countries

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on entry of passengers from seven countries including Pakistan for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued its latest notification to the airlines operating in the United Arab...
LifestyleAviation Week

AirBaltic Joining Holiday Bundling Trend

LONDON—Latvian carrier airBaltic has become the latest EU airline to offer a bundled holiday product, following similar pushes by UK LCC easyJet and British Airways (BA). On June 9, airBaltic announced that it had joined forces with Swedish tour operator and travel technology company TripX Travel... Subscription Required. AirBaltic Joining...
Middle Eastsimpleflying.com

Why Does The UAE Have Two Flag Carriers?

The United Arab Emirates is in the unique position of having more than one official flag-carrying airline. Both Emirates and Etihad share the honor, with equal status in the eyes of the nation. But how did this duality come about?. What makes a flag carrier?. The concept of a flag-carrying...
Worldharrisondaily.com

EU court annuls approval of aid for German airline Condor

BERLIN (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday annulled the EU's approval of 550 million euros ($670 million) in state aid for German airline Condor, backing a challenge by budget carrier …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Lifestyletravelmole.com

Canary Islands updates entry requirements for international travellers

The Canary Islands has issued a new update for entry requirements for international travellers. Travellers aged over six years staying in tourist accommodation are required to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival, proof of vaccination or a medical certificate which shows the traveller has contracted and recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months.