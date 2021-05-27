Where can you fly right now? The frantic pitch to save summer
The effort to save Europe’s travel industry has devolved into an increasingly desperate race against the clock. With June just one week away, there’s little time left to ignite the summer travel boom that airlines, hotels and tourist-dependent economies are counting on to reverse a year-long booking drought. Yet borders are opening slowly, prompting a furious lobbying campaign to persuade health authorities that flying is safe.ajot.com