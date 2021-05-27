Where can you fly right now? The frantic pitch to save summer

If you are traveling to Greece this summer, here is where you can find a Covid test before returning to the US as well as how much they cost and a review!. With Greece set to receive a large number of American tourists this summer, there is one thing that Americans still need to keep in mind for their trip – a Covid test for their return to the US. This Covid test requirement is not nearly as hard as the one to enter Greece (a negative PCR test taken 72 hours or less before arriving in Greece) but it is still something to think about! Here are some options for your return to the US.