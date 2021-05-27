Cancel
Energy Industry

How the Texas Legislature Could Change the State’s Power Grid This Session

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State lawmakers are close to passing sweeping legislation to overhaul the state’s power grid following the disastrous and deadly winter storm in February that left more than 4.8 million homes and businesses without electricity for days. More than 100 people died. As time runs out in the legislative session, the...

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

