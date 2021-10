Jes Davis definitely wants Hokies to vote. But after Election Day is over, she also wants us to find other ways to engage in civic life. . "Voting is one important way to participate in civic life, but there are many other ways to engage in your community every day," said Davis, assistant director for leadership and civic engagement at VT Engage: The Center for Leadership and Service Learning. "This can include everything from learning to have difficult conversations about complex issues to going to town council or school board meetings. Civic engagement includes being active in your community and knowing what issues your neighbors care about."

