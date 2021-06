Kelly Walsh senior Darius Wiggins capped a solid track season with two championships at the 4A State Meet in Casper over the weekend. On Saturday, Wiggins won the 200-meter dash in 22.28, and in the 400, Wiggins beat Isaiah Haliburton of Thunder Basin by one-hundredths of a second to win gold. Wiggins ran 49.49. He had the best time in the state this year in the 400 in 48.97 so he was unbeatable in that event.