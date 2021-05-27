Fare bargains vanish as airlines seize on surging summer demand

Are These The Top Airline Stocks To Watch Right Now?. While investors are cautiously evaluating the most volatile stocks in the stock market today, airline stocks could be in focus. They may not post massive gains like meme stocks, but some would argue that airline stocks could take off now. After all, airline operators are, understandably, well-positioned to benefit from the reopening trade momentum now. This would especially be the case with the return of commercial air travel. For the most part, this is thanks to nationwide vaccination efforts and the return of in-person entertainment businesses. By extension, this would lead to an influx of flyers which could mark great news for airline companies and investors alike.