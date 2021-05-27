BACH moves COVID testing services as demand decreases

Top officials at Fort Campbell hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday night updating the community on COVID-19 numbers, vaccinations and summer considerations. Discussing the vaccination numbers, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell Commanding General Maj. Gen. JP McGee said, “The numbers are steadily raising in terms of those soldiers who have chosen to take the vaccine and that is fortifying our unit, our community in order to make sure that we are protected against this new, tremendously dangerous strain of the virus.”