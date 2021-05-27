Cancel
Fort Campbell, KY

BACH moves COVID testing services as demand decreases

By Adam May
lite987whop.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlanchfield Army Community Hospital’s COVID-19 testing services are moving to Building 207, allowing the hospital’s C Building Entrance to reopen this coming Tuesday. A news release says “with the COVID-testing tent move and the relocation of the COVID testing to Building 207, the C Building parking and the C Building hospital entrance are able to reopen. The new COVID-testing site is in Building 207, just off of Bastogne Ave, immediately south of Bank of America.”

