C.L. Plummer, 75, of rural Hale, Mo., formerly of Marshall, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.