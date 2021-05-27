Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, MO

C.L. Plummer

By May 23, 1946 — May 24, 2021
Marshall Democrat-News
 13 days ago

C.L. Plummer, 75, of rural Hale, Mo., formerly of Marshall, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

www.marshallnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
State
Kansas State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Hale, MO
Marshall, MO
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services#Liberty Hospital#Campbell Lewis Chapel#Eulah Mae#Marshall High School#The Kansas City Star#Marshall Bow Hunters Club#Tiffany#Rural Hale#Ridge Park Cemetery#Visitation#Burial#Nephews#Nieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Marshall, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Gibsons announce birth of daughter

Jeremy and Kayla Gibson of Marshall announce the birth of their daughter, Opal Grace Gibson, who was born at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20-inches long. Opal joins a sister, Gentrie. Maternal grandparents are Judy and the...
Marshall, MOMarshall Democrat-News

MHS Baccalaureate scheduled May 16

The Marshall Ministerial Alliance will sponsor the Baccalaureate Service for Marshall High School’s 2021 graduating seniors. The community is invited to attend this event on Sunday, May 16, beginning at 4 p.m. St. Peter Catholic Church will host the service. The church is located at 801 S. Miami Ave., in Marshall.