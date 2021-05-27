Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Why class of 2021 medical school graduates are poised to become the change agents our health system needs

By David J. Skorton, MD
aamc.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, medical students nationwide go through a rite of passage just as I once did more than 40 years ago, completing their undergraduate medical school work and receiving their MD degrees. And every year, the ritual of a commencement speech is part ceremony, part inspiration — and also part impatience, as graduates are typically eager to move on to the next step in their careers.

www.aamc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Brené Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical College#Graduations#Health System#Medical Students#College Graduates#Medical Schools#Graduate Students#Md#Unlv#The University Of Hawaii#Aamc#Medical Professionals#School Work#Change Agents#Teaching Hospitals#Administrators#Faculty Members Ways#Clinical Care#Patient Care Protocols#Radiology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Related
HealthNewswise

Class of 2021: 908 Students Graduate From Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recognized the Class of 2021 in a pre-recorded Convocation broadcast yesterday afternoon. The ceremony comes at a moment that highlights the power of public health as well as its challenges, as vaccines developed in record time begin to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the U.S. and other countries. At the same time, the pandemic continues to rage in many regions, including India and Nepal and South America. In addition to a historic reckoning over racism in the past year, the pandemic has called attention to systemic health inequities.
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Harvard Business School Celebrates Class of 2021 Class Day and Graduation

BOSTON—Yesterday the Harvard Business School (HBS) recognized and honored the Class of 2021 with online livestreamed Class Day celebrations and graduation ceremonies. Thousands of graduating students and their loved ones tuned in from around the globe—from India, Nigeria, the UK, China, Mexico, and more, with the largest concentration in our very own Harvard backyards of Cambridge and Boston.
Boston, MAharvardmagazine.com

Valerie Montgomery Rice’s Medical and Dental Schools Class Day Address

Thank you for that kind introduction. And thank you to the Harvard medical and dental class of 2021 for inviting me to be your Class Day speaker this year. I am deeply honored that you chose me, particularly at this time in history. A time that has seen the devastation of a global pandemic on the lives of millions of people. Yet, we have also witnessed the incredible heroic response by members of the medical professions and the scientific community that have inspired all of us. So, it is humbling for me to have the opportunity to join you today as you begin your careers in a health care system that has been forever changed by a once-in-a-century worldwide healthcare crisis.
Gunnison, UTPosted by
Pyramid

Jonathan Warren graduates from U of U Medical School

Jonathan Warren, Gunnison High School graduate of 2010, is graduating from the University of Utah Medical School with a Doctorate of Pharmacy, having a 4.0 GPA, RhoChi. Previous to this he graduated from Southern Utah University, with a 4.0 GPA, receiving a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition, with an emphasis on allied health, as valedictorian in the College of Science and Engineering, and a minor in business management.
Charles Town, WVapus.edu

American Public University System Recognizes 14,000 Accomplished Graduates in Class of 2021

Virtual Commencement Takes Place as Part of 30th Anniversary Celebration. “This commencement is unique because of the challenges you will face as you begin or continue your journey, and it is unique because you must define yourself in a world that is as undefined, uncertain and chaotic as I can remember in my 40 years of service,” said Keynote Speaker Gen. Vincent Stewart, an APUS Board of Trustee member. “You are about to embark upon or return to a world that will demand your commitment, your intellect, your engagement and the full application of what you’ve learned during this part of your journey.”
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Health System Sponsors Digital Medical Image Exchange With VA

The exchange allows Sanford Health and VA health care systems in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska to safely share patients’ medical imaging and records data electronically. The implementation of a digital medical image exchange will help increase care coordination for veterans who seek care outside of the...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

LECOM's Largest Class in school history Graduates

Becoming a physician is a lifelong dream for many-- one that came true Sunday for over 1200 LECOM students. "It's great to be here. It's so weird. It's very surreal. Everyone's like, 'Are you so excited?' Yes, but I just never thought we'd get here honestly.” Alanna Grafius told Erie News Now just before she officially became a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

UofSC Medical School Greenville celebrates the class of 2024

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville celebrated the class of 2024 on May 22 with a White Coat ceremony highlighting the partnership between the school and Prisma Health, which allows medical students to gain hands-on experience while attending school. That partnership is why Dr. Marjorie Jenkins, dean...
Palmer, AKFrontiersman

School Board votes to change graduation requirements

PALMER — The Mat-Su Borough School Board unanimously voted to approve changes to the graduation requirements for MSBSD classes of 2022, 2025 and 2026 and beyond. The move comes after months of deliberation and changes to the graduation requirements themselves. The first change made by the school board was a...
Health Servicespulse2.com

First-Class Medical Provider Vori Health Raises $45 Million

Vori Health — a first-class medical provider for innovative musculoskeletal care through technology, community and care teams — recently announced it raised $45 million. These are the details. Vori Health — a first-class medical provider for innovative musculoskeletal care through technology, community and care teams — recently announced their Series...
Public Healtharcamax.com

C-Force: Study Finds Trust in our Public Health System Eroding

According to a new February report from the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, "36% of nonelderly adults and 29% of children in the U.S. have delayed or foregone doctor care" during the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by Healthcare Dive's Ron Shinkman, "of those who put off care, more than three-quarters had one or more chronic health conditions and one in three said the result of not getting treatment was worsening health or limiting their ability to work and perform regular daily activities."
Women's HealthThe Independent

Are women’s health needs seen as second class?

With millions of jabs delivered at record breaking speed, the Covid vaccination programme has been a huge success. But it has led to one unexpected consequence. Increasingly, some women are starting to wonder if their health needs are considered second class?. The questions began when it emerged the AstraZeneca vaccine...
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Diverse Class of 2021 Poised to Address Health Disparities

Graduating during a year rocked by a pandemic and social inequity, UCSF School of Medicine’s class of 2021 is ready to make a difference in their communities and advocate for equality and justice in the health care system. More than one-third of the class of 2021 are from groups that are underrepresented in medicine, 27 percent are the first in their families to earn a college diploma, and they speak more than a dozen languages.
Texas Statetexmed.org

Scholarships Help Female Texas Medical Students Pursue Care for Underserved

In recent scholarship application essays, medical students Sahifah Ansari, Sejal Lahoti, and Ida Vaziri shared personal experiences that have shaped their vision for medicine. It was those visions and other achievements that won the three female Texas medical students the American Muslim Women Physicians Association (AMWPA) Merit Award. Each recipient...
atoallinks.com

Radiology Technician Course – Star Education & Training Institute

Radiology technician are the health care professionals who take care of the diagnosis test to create images of the internal body which is produce by X-ray machines, MRI and CT scans etc. Radiology technician are responsible for accurate and quality diagnostic image of the patient which aids to diagnose the injury or disease. Star Education & Training Institute provide Radiology technician course in Delhi for the 10+2 Pass students. The Radiology technician course duration is 1 year where the students will get the certificate and in-house placement after competing the course.
Warren Air Force Base, WYcheyenneminuteman.com

Airman Leadership School class 21-E graduates

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE – The 90th Missile Wing Airman Leadership School held a graduation ceremony May 27 at the Base Theater on F. E. Warren Air Force Base to honor the Airmen who completed the course. The following Airmen graduated the course:. Senior Airman Logan Bovard +. Senior...
Healthpsychcongress.com

Telephone Visits Not Recommended Telehealth Treatment Medium For TD Evaluation

In this video, Rif El-Mallakh, MD, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Kentucky, discusses his study that found that experts feel telephone visits are not adequate for the evaluation of tardive dyskinesia (TD), and while still challenging, video interviews should be utilized instead to see the patient’s physical health. Researchers...