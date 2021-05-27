Cancel
‘World’s Biggest Metal Prize Draw’ Has Items from Sabbath, Priest, Motorhead

By Philip Trapp
 9 days ago
Massive prize bundles from the likes of Black Sabbath (including an autographed Tony Iommi guitar), Judas Priest (featuring a framed CD collection signed by the band) and Motorhead (a deluxe album box set) among several others, are available to win as part of a new #ILoveMetal raffle to help support underemployed and out-of-work concert stage crew in the United Kingdom.

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

