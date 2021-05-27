Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Asphalt paving project on Shields Street begins June 1

Fort Collins, Colorado
Fort Collins, Colorado
 13 days ago
  • Darren Moritz, Street Maintenance Program Manager, 970-556-1495, DMoritz@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department will begin an asphalt paving project on Shields Street between Harmony Road and Horsetooth Road beginning Tuesday, June 1, weather permitting.

Shields Street will be closed in one direction at a time with the southbound lanes being closed first, followed by the northbound lanes.

Drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns and consider alternate routes. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Work is expected to last 8 to 10 days, weather permitting. The asphalt paving is part of the Street Maintenance Program and will complete the Shields Street project.

Weather has a large influence on the schedule, and construction may be delayed because of precipitation or unforeseen circumstances. A map and phasing plan is attached.

Project dates are estimates based on favorable conditions; variances may occur due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, visit www.fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

ABOUT

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

