World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is hoping to use the confidence he gained by lifting the Belgrade Open title on Saturday at Roland Garros, where he lifted the 2016 trophy. “It definitely gives me a great feeling and boost of confidence for flying into Paris,” said Djokovic, who beat qualifier Alex Molcan in the Belgrade final. “I am thrilled with the way I have been playing this week, very satisfied with the way I have been feeling on the court and striking the ball.