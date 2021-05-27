Cancel
Rapid City, SD

The Most Exciting Event Of The Summer

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind yourself surrounded by laughter, live music, and thrilling atmosphere of the most anticipated event of the summer –Summer Nights. The official start of summer in Rapid City is marked by different things for different locals. But one that many in town go by is the beginning of the weekly concert series called Summer Nights. Every Thursday night, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, a portion of 7th Street in Downtown Rapid City is closed off to make space for a stage, food vendors, drink vendors and more.

